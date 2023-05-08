The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated local businesses at its 32nd annual Awards & Gala on April 28 at the Fredericksburg Expo and Convention Center. Honorees were Stacy Horne of Home Real Estate Investments and Eric Fletcher of Mary Washington Healthcare, who won the Joseph L. Argenzio award, which recognizes a volunteer who has gone above and beyond the call of duty in extraordinary service to the chamber; Priscilla Priebe with Tulip Salon & Spa, who was named Entrepreneur of the Year; Amy Cherry Taylor and Associates, which took home the Small Business of the Year Award; RPI Group, which won the Medium Business of the Year Award; and Rappahannock Goodwill, which was named the Large Business of the Year. Fredericksburg City Schools Superintendent Marceline Catlett won the Prince B. Woodard Leadership Award, which honors an individual who has provided lengthy service and commitment to the Fredericksburg region.

VisionCraft, an artificial intelligence and technology company, recently opened its first U.S.-based location in Stafford County. A ribbon-cutting was held May 3 at its new site at Virginia Smart Community Testbed, 2143 Richmond Highway. The Czech-based company provides real-time data analytics to consumers using computer vision technology without the need to upload images, according to a Stafford County news release. Over the next year, the county plans to leverage VisionCraft’s technology to manage traffic and road maintenance in the area, the release states.

Harkcon, Inc., celebrated the grand opening of its new headquarters in Stafford County on April 12. Harkcon is a performance management and technology company founded by veterans, and has been based in Stafford for 18 years, according to a recent news release.

The Stafford County Economic Development Authority will host its Business Appreciation Reception on May 17 from 5–7 p.m. at Cyber Bytes Foundation, 1010 Corporate Drive, No. 103. This year’s theme is "Honoring Stafford Businesses through the Decades" as the Stafford EDA celebrates its 50th anniversary. To register and for information on other upcoming events, visit gostaffordva.com/events.

Curio Wine Bar & Tasting Room will soon open at 209 William St. in downtown Fredericksburg, reported Bill Freehling, the city's director of economic development and tourism, in his blog. The site of the new tasting room was formerly home to Hunan Garden Chinese Restaurant. Curio plans a late-spring or early-summer opening.