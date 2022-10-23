Fredericksburg-area business notes: Oct. 24, 2022

UVision Air Ltd., a leader in aerial loitering munition systems, recently announced the opening of its new facility in Stafford for the production of HERO systems. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Oct. 6.

Mark Ackermann, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that sales associate Kardin Lillis with the Fredericksburg office was recognized for industry success at the regional level in September. Lillis had the highest dollar volume from Weichert.com transactions in the Weichert sales region. The region comprises locations throughout Arlington, Fairfax, Fauquier, Orange and Prince William counties.

The Virginia Department of Energy recently recognized outstanding achievements by members of the gas and oil industry by awarding 2021 Virginia Gas and Oil Industry awards. Columbia Gas of Virginia was recognized for its community outreach. According to a statement from the agency, “Through the generosity and commitment of Columbia Gas of Virginia, two successful programs have been created to help the community: the Piedmont Got Your Six NiVets and the WarmWise Program. The NiVets is a group of 80 veterans within Columbia Gas dedicated to community service and veteran issues. ... In 2021 alone, their WarmWise Program helped customers save $3.2 million in energy costs and 15,145 metric tons in greenhouse gas emissions.”

The Germanna Foundation recently announced that Jennifer Hurst–Wender has been appointed as executive director after a nationwide search. A Virginia native, Hurst–Wender has served as a leader in the public history and museum field for two decades. Hurst–Wender replaced Executive Director Timothy Sutphin.

Bestselling author Fran Hauser will present the keynote address at the 28th annual Women’s Leadership Colloquium at the University of Mary Washington. The event provides an opportunity for career-minded women to connect with peers, hear from thought leaders and attend sessions geared to promoting success on the job. The event takes place Nov. 3 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at UMW’s Stafford Campus. For admission costs and more information, umw.edu/lcpw.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently announced Virginia Main Street grants for 16 communities totaling more than $257,000. Among those awarded a community vitality grant is Louisa Forward Foundation, which will receive $7,000 for a strategic market analysis. This project will fund the hiring of a professional consultant from Main Street America to provide the town with a strategic market report.