Fredericksburg area business notes

- Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer has promoted Anne M. Allen to director of commercial property services. Allen has been with Thalhimer since 2005 and will lead the overall strategic direction and operations in the Fredericksburg market for Thalhimer’s Commercial Property Services Group.
- Longtime Fredericksburg-area banker Ben Hall has joined C&F Bank as the institution’s Fredericksburg market executive.
- Oxley Enterprises, a federal contractor in Stafford County for more than 20 years, was recently awarded GSA STARS III (a), defined as a multiple-award contract designed to provide federal agencies with innovative IT services-based solutions from vetted small disadvantaged businesses.
- A Smith Bowman Distillery’s John J. Bowman Single Barrel Virginia Straight Bourbon received the Double Gold medal at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Additionally, one spirit from the distillery was awarded a gold medal, three were awarded silver medals, and one was awarded a bronze medal.
- The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Fredericksburg program recently graduated its 14th class. Those graduating: Crystal Cornwall, Atlantic Union Bank; Lina Flatter, Flatter Inc.; Zach Fox, Quarles Petroleum; Nick Hall, Fredericksburg Nationals; Alisha Henley, Lifepoint Church; David Johnson, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative; Michael Jones, City Of Fredericksburg Fire Department; Thomas Magrino, Mary Washington Healthcare; Tiffany McDowney, Topside Federal Credit Union; Paul Milde, CIP Finishes; Jan Monroe, Step Va. Inc.; Dr. April Angela Morgan, Germanna Community College; Jennifer Morgan, George Washington Regional Commission; Heather Muir, Gwyneth’s Gift Foundation; Brad Neal, SimVentions; Jay Parrish, Coldwell Banker Elite; and Kris Parker, NSWC Dahlgren.
—Rob Hedelt