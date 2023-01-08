Fredericksburg-area business notes

Embrey Mill Primary & Urgent Care held a ribbon-cutting and grand opening Jan. 2. The new health care facility is at 1610 Publix Way in Stafford County.

A virtual Blue Print Business Plan Workshop, organized by the University of Mary Washington Small Business Development Center, will be held Jan. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This four-hour workshop covers the development of the business plan and financial forecasting of the business plan. Participants should be prepared to begin work on their business plan during the class. The cost is $35. For more information or to register, go to clients.virginiasbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=140430001.

Time to respond to the 2022 Census of Agriculture is running out, and Virginia Farm Bureau is encouraging farmers to return questionnaires before the Feb. 6 deadline. The National Agricultural Statistics Service mailed online access codes for the census to every known American farmer in November, followed by hard copies in December. The Census of Agriculture provides “the only source of uniform, comprehensive and impartial agricultural data for every state and county in the nation,” said Herman Ellison, NASS state statistician for Virginia. Producers can access forms and instructions online at nass.usda.gov/AgCensus. Questionnaires may be returned by mail or at agcounts.usda.gov. Producers with questions can call the U.S. Department of Agriculture at 888/424-7828.

The Stafford Beer & Business Series, organized by the Stafford County Economic Development Authority, is designed to connect local professionals. The next gathering will take place Feb. 8 from 4–5:30 p.m. at Adventure Brewing, 33 Perchwood Drive. Each Beer & Business also features a short industry-specific discussion, led by a local expert. This quarter’s “raw truth” discussion will be led by Stafford Regional Airport Director Jim Stover. Admission is free and includes a beverage, but registration is required. To register or for more information, visit gostaffordva.com/event/stafford-regional-airport.