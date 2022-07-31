Fredericksburg-area Business Notes

- The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce Next Gen will host its first forum, “Resilience & Reinvention,” on Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Rappahannock IT offices in Fredericksburg. Next Gen provides opportunities for young professionals to engage and get involved in the community through professional development, civic outreach and social and business networking. Several local business leaders are on tap to speak during the event, which will also feature breakfast and lunch. Cost for tickets is $50 for members and $60 for non-members.
- Visitors and residents of Louisa County have a new way to plan their visit or day trip with the recently launched Visit Louisa mobile app and its companion tool on VisitLouisa.com. Users will find interactive maps and the ability to explore by categories such as wineries, breweries and cideries, golf, tours and trails, and shopping.
- U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine recently announced a total of $5,511,125 in federal funding from the Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration for regional airports in Virginia. Among airports receiving the funding is Freeman Field in Louisa, which will receive $178,200 for construction of new taxiways.
People are also reading…
—Staff reports