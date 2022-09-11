Fredericksburg-area Business Notes

The Juicy Bucket Seafood and Bar recently opened at 322 Town Center Blvd. in Stafford County. The restaurant has locations in the mid-Atlantic region, and its new restaurant in the Aquia Town Center is its first in Virginia.

By a 5–2 vote Tuesday, Stafford County supervisors gave the green light to veteran-owned Black Rifle Coffee Company to set up shop in the 500 block of Warrenton Road, where the former Ponderosa steakhouse now stands.

The vote approved a special use permit allowing Black Rifle to operate a drive-thru window. To prepare for the new coffee shop, the old Ponderosa building and a vacant home that also stands on the property will be demolished.

The coffee franchise was founded in 2014 by former U.S. Army Green Beret Evan Hafer, and has 20 sites across the country.

The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Network of Enterprising Women is teeing up its first Wine and Nine Event at the Fredericksburg Country Club on Sept. 29 from 5:30–7:30 p.m. Attendees can sign up for a golf clinic. Non-golfers will enjoy networking, wine and hors d’oeuvres, 50/50 raffle and a wine pull. Proceeds from the raffle and wine pull will benefit Empowerhouse, which provides confidential, domestic violence assistance in the Fredericksburg region.

The Fredericksburg Nationals recently announced the promotions of Tory Goodman to the team’s new vice president of partnerships and David Woodard to vice president of ticket sales and operations.

This summer, the Community Foundation announced five new local leaders on its fiscal year Board of Governors. In addition, Stephanie Hanchey of King George County began duties as board president, upon the end of Ben Maxwell’s term. New members of the Board of Governors include William Bolden, retired administrative partner, McKinsey & Company; Jennifer McGovern, attorney, Parrish Snead Franklin Simpson, PLC; Addison Pock, senior wealth adviser, PBMares; Kristin Shields, commercial real estate attorney, Hirschler; and Kimberly Young, associate provost for Career and Workforce, University of Mary Washington.

Christian Youth Theater Fredericksburg announced in July the appointment of Aimee Mestler as executive director. This is a new senior leadership position to oversee the operations of CYT Fredericksburg. Mestler is a graduate of Elon University, with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education.

The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce recently announced its Leadership Fredericksburg Class of 2023: Michelle Allen, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center; George Barnick, Fredericksburg Technology; Latasha Brooks, A&B Creative Events; Frank Cirioni and John Stroffolino, Germanna; Bernard Coles, Linkitall; Shannon Eubanks, Stafford County; Matt Fox, Fredericksburg Fire Department; Margo Frazier, Atlantic Union Bank; Geoffrey Greene, SimVentions; Monica Hailey, Atlantic Builders; Abigail Hamilton and Mahogany Hart, Mary Washington Healthcare; Michael Hicks, LifeCare Medical Transports; Diana Hill, USA Allstars; Tameaka Hood, Flatter, Inc.; Melodie Jennings, Healthy Families Rappahannock Area; Werner Jansen, Bloomia; Jacque Kobuchi, Rappahannock Area Community Services Board; James Manning, Molly Maid; Josh McDonald, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative; Tracy McPeck, Central Rappahannock Regional Library; Johnny Puckett, Rogers Ford Farm Winery; Kathy Roscoe, Topside Federal Credit Union; Judy Steadman, Micah Ecumenical Ministries; Jeremy Vaughn, University of Mary Washington; Jessica Weber, Rappahannock Goodwill Industries; and Donnie Williams, HDT Expeditionary System.

