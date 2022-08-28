Fredericksburg-area Business Notes

- Frontier Companies recently announced the completion of the 3,500-square-foot Aspen Dental
- , a new dental practice in Stafford County at 829 Warrenton Road, located in a retail development that also houses Firestone Complete Auto Care and a Starbucks.
- Earlier this summer, Virginia Oncology Care expanded its services with the opening of a
- at 405 Chatham Heights Road in Stafford County. The 40,000-square-foot facility is equipped with 45 infusion suites.
The University of Mary Washington
- recently received a $250,000 grant from the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia to expand paid and credit-bearing student internships in collaboration with Virginia employers. The grant is part of the Fund for Excellence and Innovation, also known as the Virginia Talent + Opportunity Partnership. The grant will support a program director who will oversee the establishment and operation of the Rappahannock Work & Learn Collaborative, serving the Fredericksburg area, the Northern Neck and the Middle Peninsula, said UMW Associate Provost for Career and Workforce Kimberly Young.
—From staff reports
