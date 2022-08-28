 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Fredericksburg-area Business Notes

  • 0
Aspen Dental

A new dental practice building has been completed in Stafford County.

 FRONTIER Companies
  • Frontier Companies recently announced the completion of the 3,500-square-foot Aspen Dental
    • , a new dental practice in Stafford County at 829 Warrenton Road, located in a retail development that also houses Firestone Complete Auto Care and a Starbucks.
    • Earlier this summer, Virginia Oncology Care expanded its services with the opening of a
    Hematology Oncology Infusion Center
    • at 405 Chatham Heights Road in Stafford County. The 40,000-square-foot facility is equipped with 45 infusion suites.

    The University of Mary Washington

    • recently received a $250,000 grant from the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia to expand paid and credit-bearing student internships in collaboration with Virginia employers. The grant is part of the Fund for Excellence and Innovation, also known as the Virginia Talent + Opportunity Partnership. The grant will support a program director who will oversee the establishment and operation of the Rappahannock Work & Learn Collaborative, serving the Fredericksburg area, the Northern Neck and the Middle Peninsula, said UMW Associate Provost for Career and Workforce Kimberly Young.

    —From staff reports

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Who benefits from President Biden's student loan relief?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert