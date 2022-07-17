Fredericksburg-area Business Notes

- Dog Krazy, which has six locations in Fredericksburg, Stafford and Richmond, has been chosen one of “America’s Coolest” by PETS+, The Better Business Magazine for American Pet Pros, in its sixth annual contest. Entries were judged on the basis of their history, exterior and interior appearance, marketing, online presence and individuality. “I love what (Dog Krazy is) doing on TikTok, how they’re showing behind the scenes of the bakery products, and the photo-marketing with their pups,” said contest judge Jane Harrell, founder of ’Cause Digital Marketing. Dog Krazy will be featured in the July–August issue of PETS+.
- The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold its quarterly member meeting July 27 at 8:30 a.m. at Stevenson Ridge in Spotsylvania County. Representatives from Tourism and Economic Development for Stafford, Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and King George will attend the event to provide updates and present the We Mean Business Awards.
- The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce Next Gen will host a forum on Resilience & Reinvention on Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Rappahannock IT offices in downtown Fredericksburg. Keynote speaker will be Adrian Silversmith from Sprelly. There will be other speakers as well as a panel discussion. Local young professionals are invited to attend for breakfast, lunch and networking. Cost is $50 for members and $60 for non-members.
- U-Haul Company of Virginia recently announced that Triton Fitness signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer. Triton Fitness, 30 Blackjack Road, will offer services such as U-Haul trucks and support rental items.
