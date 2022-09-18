 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fredericksburg-area Business Notes

The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce will host a Leadership Summit on Oct. 13 at the Fredericksburg Expo Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Former pro athlete Chris Singleton will open the event as the keynote speaker and talk about team building and inclusion. Singleton brings a message of resilience, forgiveness and unity following the loss of his mother in the 2015 Mother Emanuel Church shooting in Charleston, South Carolina. After lunch, the afternoon breakout discussion will cover the topic of unity of our community, led by Leadership Fredericksburg alumni Veronica Curry and Matt Rothe. To learn more about pricing and a full agenda, visit fredericksburgchamber.org.

–Staff reports

