Fredericksburg-area Business Notes

The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold its quarterly member meeting 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Fawn Lake Country Club—The Cove. The meeting will focus on cybersecurity rules and regulations.

Leading the panel will be Jeff Watts, director of cyber solutions at RPI Group.

Also at the meeting, the chamber will recognize Rep. Rob Wittman, R–1st, with the Business Impact Award 2022.

The chamber will host its Leadership Impact Reception & Awards on Oct. 13 from 4:30–6 p.m. at the Fredericksburg Expo Center. Three Leadership Fredericksburg alumni will be honored for their achievements: Janel Donohue, President, Rappahannock United Way; James Roberson, 516 Project, president and founder; and Kimberly Young, associate provost for Career & Workforce, University of Mary Washington.

—From staff reports

