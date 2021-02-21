Fredericksburg area business notes

University of Mary Washington alumnus and Edward Jones financing advisor Ben Maxwell has been named a principal with the firm’s holding company, The Jones Financial Companies.
He was one of 161 individuals chosen this year from more than 50,000 associates across the United States and Canada to join the firm’s principals.
Ben and his wife, Stephanie, will remain in Fredericksburg, where Maxwell will continue to serve investors.
Fredericksburg has a new player in wealth management, Riphean Investments.
The company that opened earlier this month said it will make venture capital and growth equity investments in U.S. National Security markets.
Riphean is led by founder and partner Joel Griffin and partner Brian DeMuth. Griffin, an entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist, has worked in private industry consulting and government contracting. DeMuth has worked in cyber technologies in federal and commercial markets.
Debby Girvan, founder and president of Flair Communication in Fredericksburg, was recently awarded her fourth Clarion Award. The Association for Women in Communications presented the honor at a virtual ceremony.
The winning entry was for the educational play program website toddlintime.com.
Bob Heussner of Fredericksburg will be heading up a new American Heritage Division of FishBait Solutions, a company focused on athletics, entertainment and experiential events.
The new division will focus on celebrating the people, places, events and stories of U.S. history, leading up to and beyond the 2026 celebrations of 250th anniversary of the United States’ founding. With the new division, FishBait will be focusing on clients including the American Battlefield Trust, South Carolina Liberty Trail and Medal of Honor, among others.
Heussner is a veteran of advertising, marketing and sponsorship agencies whose career highlights include negotiating more than $400 million in Olympic sponsorship contracts.
Radiologic Associates of Fredericksburg has welcomed two new radiologists to the practice: Dr. Devin Vaswani and Dr. Rekha Kishore.
Vaswani completed his residency in diagnostic radiology at the Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology in St. Louis before a fellowship in musculoskeletal imaging and intervention at New York University. He will serve patients at the Medical Imaging of Fredericksburg and hospital locations.
Kishore completed her residency in diagnostic radiology and fellowship in abdominal imaging at Virginia Commonwealth University and completed a fellowship in nuclear medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. She will also serve patients at the Medical Imaging of Fredericksburg and hospital locations.
