Fredericksburg area business notes

Bob Heussner of Fredericksburg will be heading up a new American Heritage Division of FishBait Solutions, a company focused on athletics, entertainment and experiential events.

The new division will focus on celebrating the people, places, events and stories of U.S. history, leading up to and beyond the 2026 celebrations of 250th anniversary of the United States’ founding. With the new division, FishBait will be focusing on clients including the American Battlefield Trust, South Carolina Liberty Trail and Medal of Honor, among others.

Heussner is a veteran of advertising, marketing and sponsorship agencies whose career highlights include negotiating more than $400 million in Olympic sponsorship contracts.

Radiologic Associates of Fredericksburg has welcomed two new radiologists to the practice: Dr. Devin Vaswani and Dr. Rekha Kishore.

Vaswani completed his residency in diagnostic radiology at the Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology in St. Louis before a fellowship in musculoskeletal imaging and intervention at New York University. He will serve patients at the Medical Imaging of Fredericksburg and hospital locations.