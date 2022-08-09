Fredericksburg-area Business Notes

The Spotsylvania County Visitors Center has become the third visitors center in Virginia to sell unopened, locally produced wines in its gift shop, according to a news release. The Visitors Center will carry a small selection of wines from Spotsylvania wineries, including Eden Try Estate Winery, Lake Anna Winery, Mattaponi Winery, Wilderness Run Vineyards and Bacchus Winery. Prices range from $18 to $36 per bottle and are the same prices available at the wineries.

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative recently received recognition in the national 2022 Spotlight on Excellence Awards program, sponsored by the Council of Rural Electric Communicators and the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association. REC was also recognized by the Cooperative Communicators Association in its annual communications awards contest. REC won five awards in the 2022 Spotlight on Excellence Awards Program: Gold Award in the Best Series of News Stories category for “Feeling Sick? Stay away from the workplace”; Silver Award in the Best Series of News Stories category for “It’s All in the Family,” a series on REC Board members; Gold Award in the Best Internal Newsletter category for PowerLines; Gold Award in the Best Special Large Publication category for an Economic Development Booklet; and the Silver Award in the Best Video category for an employee safety video. REC also won first place in the CCA’s Communications Contest’s Documentary Video (under three minutes) category for its “Utility-Scale Battery Storage” video and honorable mention for a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion series in its employee newsletter.