Fredericksburg area farmers markets spring back to life

A new vendor specializes in gourmet fresh, dried mushrooms and mushroom kits. Another new addition sells oysters at the market on a bi-weekly basis. Two other vendors will return after an absence: a popular cookie seller and an herbalist who provides herbal products, teas and plants.

The Spotsylvania Farmers Market also has a location in front of Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center that will operate from 2–6 p.m. Wednesdays beginning May 5. It will run through Sept. 8.

“We have a great selection of vendors this year,” Austin said. “Customers will find beautiful produce, an assortment of meats and eggs, microgreens, coffee, kettle corn, cookies and pies. This is a great mid-week market that we hope to grow this season and is perfect for customers that are looking for freshly grown or produced local foods, but like to shop at a less crowded venue.”

She is holding off on planning special events other than Farmers Market Week, which is the first full week in August, until she sees what is happening regarding COVID-19.

“We are committed to the safety of customers and vendors. We are strictly observing health safety protocols at both locations that include mandatory face masks for all vendors, market staff and customers,” Austin said.