Fredericksburg-area theaters opening Friday, with safety protocols aplenty

Boggs noted that his theater will follow similar sanitization protocols, something he and staffers have been getting ready for over a series of months.

“We’ve been hearing for months when we might reopen, but the time kept getting pushed back, largely by the studios not wanting to release films,” said Boggs. “I’ve personally gone over each theater, doing some deep cleaning and getting ready for the day when we were able to reopen.”

He said that as staff has been called back and snacks restocked, there have been plans drawn up and meetings held about the constant sanitization, the posting of signage to explain distancing requirements and the requirement to wear masks.

“We’ll be like other theaters, only allowed to do 50 percent of capacity for a while,” he said, noting that systems have had limits installed to quit after selling that certain number of tickets. Shields have also been erected to protect staffers and customers at critical points of interaction.

He said customers will be asked to stagger seating, though noted that it is difficult to chart that out when people may come to movies in different-sized groups. It’s also hard, he noted, to block off seats that people often take after the lights go down.