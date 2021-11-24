FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: A nice Thanksgiving, then cold front arrives

Weather for travelers over the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday weekend looks benign but punctuated by temperature swings.
Today, the day before Thanksgiving, is traditionally one of the busiest travel days of the year as folks head out for annual family get-togethers. The good news is that the eastern half of the U.S. will be dominated by high pressure and thus quiet weather conditions. After a chilly early morning in the mid-20s afternoon temperatures will climb back to the 50 degree mark in and around Fredericksburg. That’s still several degrees below average for the date, but gentle breezes and abundant sunshine will make the outdoors feel comfortable.
Thanksgiving Day itself will turn out sunny and a bit warmer as that high pressure slides off the East Coast. The resulting southerly breezes will pump warmer and somewhat moister air into the region. Fredericksburg-area thermometers will thus register afternoon highs in the upper 50s to near 60 on Thanksgiving Day. However, the door will then be opened for the next vigorous cold front to enter the region Thursday night.
Clouds will move overhead after dark Thursday and light showers will pepper Fredericksburg and vicinity before dawn Friday. Rain gauges near Interstate 95 could collect a tenth of an inch of liquid, while areas down the Northern Neck near the Bay could receive a quarter-inch.
By sunrise Friday, the clouds and showers will have scooted eastward out of the region. “Black Friday” will turn chilly and blustery, with highs in the upper 40s accompanied by winds gusting over 25 mph. Shoppers may need to don those heavy jackets!
Saturday then looks to continue the chillier than normal trend but with lighter winds and plenty of sunshine. Morning lows will again dip into the 20s, while afternoon temperatures will top out in the mid-40s, more typical of January than late November for the Fredericksburg area. Sunday then presents an interesting forecast as an “Alberta Clipper” speeds toward the Mid-Atlantic.
As of this writing, numerical models show the feature remaining north of this area, which would result in Sunday afternoon temperatures in the low 50s. Any light precipitation would pass through the Fredericksburg area early Sunday morning as rain showers (see graphic). However, there are indications that this clipper could “dig” further south, which would lower local temperatures. Could some of that light precipitation arrive as a few flakes early Sunday? Probably not, but it’s not impossible either.
Regardless, the outlook for Sunday’s weather won’t have much of an impact on travelers south of the metro D.C. area. But those returning from family visits to northeastern states will want to monitor road conditions on Sunday as precipitation amounts will be greater (and temperatures will be colder) farther north.
The next Weather Blog entry will be published on Monday, Nov. 29, so enjoy the break!