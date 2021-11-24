FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: A nice Thanksgiving, then cold front arrives

Weather for travelers over the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday weekend looks benign but punctuated by temperature swings.

Today, the day before Thanksgiving, is traditionally one of the busiest travel days of the year as folks head out for annual family get-togethers. The good news is that the eastern half of the U.S. will be dominated by high pressure and thus quiet weather conditions. After a chilly early morning in the mid-20s afternoon temperatures will climb back to the 50 degree mark in and around Fredericksburg. That’s still several degrees below average for the date, but gentle breezes and abundant sunshine will make the outdoors feel comfortable.

Thanksgiving Day itself will turn out sunny and a bit warmer as that high pressure slides off the East Coast. The resulting southerly breezes will pump warmer and somewhat moister air into the region. Fredericksburg-area thermometers will thus register afternoon highs in the upper 50s to near 60 on Thanksgiving Day. However, the door will then be opened for the next vigorous cold front to enter the region Thursday night.

Clouds will move overhead after dark Thursday and light showers will pepper Fredericksburg and vicinity before dawn Friday. Rain gauges near Interstate 95 could collect a tenth of an inch of liquid, while areas down the Northern Neck near the Bay could receive a quarter-inch.

