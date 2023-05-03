The Fairy Godmother Project, a Fredericksburg-based nonprofit serving families facing pediatric cancer, soon will host a local-business scavenger hunt.

The hunt, set for May 4–6, will cover Caroline Street, spanning from the Rappahannock Regional Library to the Fredericksburg Train Station at the intersection of Caroline Street and Lafayette Boulevard.

The event aims to highlight some of the local businesses downtown while spreading the message of the nonprofit’s mission, organizers said.

“A lot of people, by word of mouth, know what the Fairy Godmother Project is, but also don’t know exactly what we do,” said FGP development coordinator Krysta Ward. “We hope to share what services we provide, our location in Fredericksburg, and that we serve families facing pediatric cancer, because sometimes even that gets lost in our message.”

Unlike a traditional scavenger hunt, FGP is introducing a digital twist. Participants will locate, scan and collect QR code clues to solve the puzzle.

A QR code is a type of bar code that users scan using the camera on a smartphone or tablet to access information online.

Successful hunters will have the opportunity to win prizes donated by participating businesses. Winners will be announced May 8.

“Our downtown businesses have been working with us no matter what we are doing. Whether it be through donating gift cards, prizes or letting us camp out at their location,” said Ward. “It was overwhelming how much everybody was willing to donate. I think now we’re at over $500 worth of prizes.”

Since January, FGP has been collaborating with businesses along Caroline Street to allow hunters to scan QR Codes in their windows from the sidewalk. Some businesses will invite participants to come inside to find a hint for the next clue.

“In addition to being an informative and fun event, it is also a way to recognize our supporters downtown, who have supported us since the beginning,” said Ward.

While all of the clues will be numbered 1 through 20, participants are encouraged to lead the hunt however they please, as the codes do not need to be collected in order.

“The hunt itself is family friendly,” said Ward. “Using your smartphone, you can scan the QR codes to access the puzzles. We’ll also provide physical copies of the tracker for those who prefer to write down their clues with pen and paper.”

Hunters can also stop by the Fredericksburg Visitor Center at 706 Caroline St. to collect printed directions, a list of rules, physical copies of the code tracker as well as a “swag bag,” which will contain items ranging from snacks, to FGP pens.

With a staff of four, volunteers are the backbone of the nonprofit, Ward said.

When local resident Cristy Yonts learned about FGP’s scavenger hunt, she gathered friends and family to create and contribute over 100 “swag bags” for the event.

“Even if you don’t have the money, dedicating your time means so much to what these people are doing,” said Yonts. “I lost both my father and my grandmother to cancer. When my loved ones passed away, our family had to deal with everything. It was very difficult to go through that, but we would have people bringing meals to us. Often you don’t realize, it’s the small things that make a difference.”

Yonts hopes to encourage others to give the gift of time and, in return, experience the reward of bringing people together and helping families facing cancer.

“My family can’t wait to go join the scavenger hunt,” said Yonts. “We’re excited to be able to enjoy everything and show our support.”

Those looking to join in but can’t make it downtown are also able to participate and win prizes by posting on social media. Guidelines and tags for Facebook and Instagram posts are located on FGP’s website and Facebook page.

All scavenger hunt entries must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Saturday, May 6, through the form, which also can be found on FGP’s website and Facebook.