 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Fredericksburg Chamber of Commerce announces Gala Award finalists

  • 0

The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce has announced the finalists for the "31st Annual Awards & Gala: A Roaring Good Time," which will be held April 8 at the Fredericksburg Expo Center at 6:30 p.m.

“The gala is a night of tremendous celebration for our area’s business community,” said Susan Spears, chamber president and CEO, in a news release. “As the engine that makes our region run, it is important to spotlight on businesses and community leaders and thank them for all they do.”

Small Business of the Year finalists are Discover Next Step, Stafford Printing and Tulip Salon & Spa.

Large Business of the Year finalists are Flatter Inc., Quarles Petroleum and Truist.

Entrepreneur of the Year finalists are Debby Girvan of Flair, David Fraser of  Fraser Wood Elements and Camile Sue of The Icing Baking Co.

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Signal Russian Sanctions Are Sending China

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert