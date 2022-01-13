Fredericksburg chamber reschedules gala for spring

The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce is postponing its 2022 gala until the spring because of a surge in COVID cases.
The 2022 event, titled “A Roaring Good Time,” was originally scheduled for Jan. 28. It has been moved to Friday, April 8, at 6:30 p.m. at the Fredericksburg Expo Center, the chamber announced this week.
A chamber release said tickets already purchased would be transferred to the new date.
—Staff report
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.