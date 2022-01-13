Fredericksburg chamber reschedules gala for spring

The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce is postponing its 2022 gala until the spring because of a surge in COVID cases.

The 2022 event, titled “A Roaring Good Time,” was originally scheduled for Jan. 28. It has been moved to Friday, April 8, at 6:30 p.m. at the Fredericksburg Expo Center, the chamber announced this week.

A chamber release said tickets already purchased would be transferred to the new date.

—Staff report