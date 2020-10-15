Fredericksburg council approves Hanover development, Haven for Heroes duplex

The Fredericksburg City Council voted unanimously this week to approve two projects and one business’s change of location that went to public hearing last month.

City Council elected to grant local developer Tommy Mitchell a special exception for residential density for his proposed mixed-use project at the corner of Hanover and Sophia streets downtown called Hanover House.

It was originally named One Hanover, but the name isn’t the only thing that’s changed over the years.

The four-story building will have 24 residential units, including four for affordable housing. Mitchell initially planned multiple restaurants on the second floor, but scrapped that idea because of financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The gross square footage decreased from 41,432 to 28,566.

“Needless to say, I’m usually not thrilled with special exceptions, but basically what we’re doing is we actually approved a project that was pretty good to begin with,” Councilman Matt Kelly said. “The project has gotten a little tighter and smaller but still a functional project and well-designed.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The city also voted to grant a special exception to permit a duplex dwelling at 315/317 McKinney St. in the Mayfield subdivision.