Fredericksburg council approves Hanover development, Haven for Heroes duplex

The Fredericksburg City Council voted unanimously this week to approve two projects and one business’s change of location that went to public hearing last month.
City Council elected to grant local developer Tommy Mitchell a special exception for residential density for his proposed mixed-use project at the corner of Hanover and Sophia streets downtown called Hanover House.
It was originally named One Hanover, but the name isn’t the only thing that’s changed over the years.
The four-story building will have 24 residential units, including four for affordable housing. Mitchell initially planned multiple restaurants on the second floor, but scrapped that idea because of financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The gross square footage decreased from 41,432 to 28,566.
“Needless to say, I’m usually not thrilled with special exceptions, but basically what we’re doing is we actually approved a project that was pretty good to begin with,” Councilman Matt Kelly said. “The project has gotten a little tighter and smaller but still a functional project and well-designed.”
The city also voted to grant a special exception to permit a duplex dwelling at 315/317 McKinney St. in the Mayfield subdivision.
Havens for Heroes, a nonprofit that will provide housing for struggling military veterans, requested the exception. The mission statement of Havens for Heroes is “to eliminate veteran homelessness by providing housing solutions and services that will empower and impact the lives of homeless veterans and their families.”
The property on McKinney St. was previously vacant, which is why a special exception was required, said Councilman and Vice Mayor Chuck Frye Jr.
“It really is a wonderful partnership between a nonprofit and a blighted property,” Councilwoman Kerry Devine added.
City Council also approved the move of Crown Trophy from the Westwood Office Park on State Route 3 to 1529 Olde William St. by granting a special use permit to owners Chris and Linda Hara. The Haras have operated the business for 18 years and they plan to pass it on to their two daughters, who are both in their 30s.
The move required a special use permit because it is in the Commercial/Office Transitional District and adjacent to residential properties.
“It’s just really a great opportunity for this business to stay in the city,” Devine said. “I’m happy to see we can help that happen.”
