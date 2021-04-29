Fredericksburg council turns noise ordinance into 'Good Neighbor Ordinance'

But Freehling insisted they’ve been informed from conversations with the Main Street group. Freehling noted that Main Street and the EDA both endorse the ordinance.

Kelly said he voted to pass it because it was on first read, but he is hoping for more communication before the final vote takes place.

“If I’m going to pass something that’s directly going to affect a group of individuals, I want them to know how everything works,” Kelly said.

Freehling said the noise ordinance was put into motion because of complaints from businesses that neighboring establishments were too loud. Freehling said the noise level affected the dining experience of others.

Councilwoman Kerry Devine said some businesses were trying to “monopolize the nightlife.”

Fredericksburg Police Chief Brian Layton said discussions for the ordinance began in 2019.

Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw supports it. Greenlaw said Main Street discovered through a survey that the proposal for Fredericksburg is less restrictive than many other thriving downtown areas, including Alexandria.

“This is lenient compared to many cities that have very vibrant downtowns,” Greenlaw said.