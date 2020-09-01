Fredericksburg EDA approves first InvestFXBG loans

The first two small-businesses loans made through the Fredericksburg Economic Development Authority’s new InvestFXBG program were finalized Tuesday.

M-D Eats received a $50,000 loan to help redevelop the former Mr. Dee’s space at 701 Lafayette Blvd. into a new restaurant described as “an upscale fast food joint featuring burgers, hot dogs, fresh fried seafood and much more.” The company owns Mason-Dixon Cafe locations in Fredericksburg and Stafford County.

Kickshaws received a $20,000 loan to help open a new gluten-free bakery in the former Subway shop at 1511 Central Park Blvd. Owner Kathy Craddock has been selling her gluten-free goods at local farmers markets since she had to close her Kickshaw’s Kitchen & Market downtown in 2018 due to issues with the building.

“We are delighted to be making these two loans through our new Invest FXBG program” said Beth Black, chairwoman of the Fredericksburg EDA. “We look forward to getting more proposals to help other Fredericksburg entrepreneurs and projects.”