 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fredericksburg EDA approves first InvestFXBG loans
0 comments
top story

Fredericksburg EDA approves first InvestFXBG loans

Only $5 for 5 months
Fredericksburg EDA approves first InvestFXBG loans

The first two small-businesses loans made through the Fredericksburg Economic Development Authority’s new InvestFXBG program were finalized Tuesday.

M-D Eats received a $50,000 loan to help redevelop the former Mr. Dee’s space at 701 Lafayette Blvd. into a new restaurant described as “an upscale fast food joint featuring burgers, hot dogs, fresh fried seafood and much more.” The company owns Mason-Dixon Cafe locations in Fredericksburg and Stafford County.

Kickshaws received a $20,000 loan to help open a new gluten-free bakery in the former Subway shop at 1511 Central Park Blvd. Owner Kathy Craddock has been selling her gluten-free goods at local farmers markets since she had to close her Kickshaw’s Kitchen & Market downtown in 2018 due to issues with the building.

“We are delighted to be making these two loans through our new Invest FXBG program” said Beth Black, chairwoman of the Fredericksburg EDA. “We look forward to getting more proposals to help other Fredericksburg entrepreneurs and projects.”

Invest FXBG was created earlier this year to provide capital for business, community, and economic development purposes with the goal of creating jobs, encouraging private investment, and recirculating community capital through prudent lending practices within the city. The loans range from $15,000 to $50,000, although larger amounts may be considered under special circumstances.

Business applicants must be located in Fredericksburg to be eligible for InvestFXBG.

For more information about the program, contact EDA Assistant Secretary Amy Peregoy at aperegoy@fredericksburgva.gov or 540/372-1216.

Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407

cjett@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Supervisors take first step to create Downtown Stafford
Local Business News

Supervisors take first step to create Downtown Stafford

After years of studies, community surveys and debates, Stafford supervisors have finally agreed to take the first noticeable step to begin shaping a high tech Downtown Stafford area near the county courthouse. County officials say the “Smart City” will be loaded with shopping, office space and hundreds of urban-style residential units.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert