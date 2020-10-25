Fredericksburg expands arts and cultural district, extends tax credits

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fredericksburg adopted an Arts and Cultural District in 2010. Businesses that qualify for the program include dance, media arts, music, sculpture, museums, performing arts, theater and opera.

The ordinance could also benefit non-arts and cultural businesses within the district. If any such business hosts year-round rotating art exhibits that are open to the public, it receives a license tax reduction of up to $250 per year for each year it qualifies. The display space must be at least 120 square feet of wall or floor space in order to be eligible for the incentives.

Any business seeking incentives of the district for the first time must meet with the Fredericksburg Economic Development and Tourism staff and submit a completed program qualification application no later than Feb. 15.

Any business claiming a license tax reduction must do so by March 1 and submit payment by March 15. No business with outstanding building or zoning code infractions is eligible. Businesses also must be current in tax obligations to the city.

The 2010 ordinance established the district for a five-year term and drew up boundaries that are similar to the 40-block Historic District. It also created four tiers of qualifying businesses, which has now been condensed to two.