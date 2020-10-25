Fredericksburg expands arts and cultural district, extends tax credits

The Fredericksburg City Council has expanded the city’s Arts and Cultural District and extended a tax credit for businesses involved in the arts.
The council earlier this month approved a revised ordinance expanding the district from the historic downtown area to the northeast quadrant of the city to border State Route 3, U.S. 1 and the Rappahannock River. It also includes a small section west of U.S. 1 to ensure it encompasses all of the Area 6 Planning district.
The revised ordinance also provides business tax credits of up to $250 per year for 10 years.
The purpose of the amendments is to attract new arts and cultural venues, as well as support existing art facilities and encourage expansion of venues downtown.
Another goal is to increase Fredericksburg’s reputation as a regional destination for arts and cultural activities and provide current residents more variety of offerings.
A city proclamation recognizing National Arts and Humanities Month notes that the arts and culture industry generates $166.3 billion annually for the U.S. economy, $27.5 billion in government revenue and supports the equivalent of 4.6 million jobs.
In 2009, the Virginia General Assembly passed a bill that authorized any locality in the commonwealth to create arts and cultural districts and provide tax incentives for businesses in such districts.
Fredericksburg adopted an Arts and Cultural District in 2010. Businesses that qualify for the program include dance, media arts, music, sculpture, museums, performing arts, theater and opera.
The ordinance could also benefit non-arts and cultural businesses within the district. If any such business hosts year-round rotating art exhibits that are open to the public, it receives a license tax reduction of up to $250 per year for each year it qualifies. The display space must be at least 120 square feet of wall or floor space in order to be eligible for the incentives.
Any business seeking incentives of the district for the first time must meet with the Fredericksburg Economic Development and Tourism staff and submit a completed program qualification application no later than Feb. 15.
Any business claiming a license tax reduction must do so by March 1 and submit payment by March 15. No business with outstanding building or zoning code infractions is eligible. Businesses also must be current in tax obligations to the city.
The 2010 ordinance established the district for a five-year term and drew up boundaries that are similar to the 40-block Historic District. It also created four tiers of qualifying businesses, which has now been condensed to two.
The primary difference is that instead of new, existing and expanding businesses being listed as three tiers, they now fall under one category.
A 2016 ordinance renewed the program and eliminated the five-year term. After the Arts Commission suggested expanding the district, city staff began formulating a plan that resulted in the new ordinance. The revised ordinance reinstates a term limit, but it will be 10 years to comply with state law.
The Arts Commission voted unanimously in February to endorse the ordinance’s amendments. The city’s loss of revenue from the tax breaks is expected to be approximately $3,000.
About 25 businesses participated in the program the past two years. That figure isn’t expected to change significantly with the revised ordinance.
