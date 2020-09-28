Fredericksburg Expo & Conference center reopens

The Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center has reopened after having to shut its doors in March due to COVID-19 restrictions.
It’s still limited to half its capacity, but there is plenty of space in the 120,000-square-foot facility for people to spread out during big events such as the upcoming Everything But The Garage Sale Oct. 10.
“We just have to rethink the way we do things,” said General Manager Marlene Camp.
When the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce held its First Responders Appreciation breakfast at the expo center last month, for example, tables were spread six feet apart and wait staff wore masks while serving attendees as they passed through the buffet line.
The expo center has also stepped up sanitizing efforts after working with industry experts to determine the best method, and eliminated as many touch points as possible, Camp said. Most doors are now kept open and touchless hand sanitizer dispensers have been installed in the lobby. There are touchless soap and paper towel dispensers in the restrooms, as well.
The expo center is overseen by Oak View Facilities, which also manages the new Fredericksburg Nationals multipurpose stadium next door. That means customers can spread events over both venues, including the on the stadium’s infield, said Seth Silber, whose family owns the team.
“A lot of events can be held here in the expo center with a reception in the ballpark,” he said. “It could be on the field or the concourse.”
The stadium’s outdoor spaces have been completed for some time, and the Washington Nationals Taxi Squad began practicing in the ballpark last summer. The Fredericksburg Baseball History Wall will be unveiled at the stadium beginning at 5 p.m. Oct. 3, and “Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark” will be show there that evening.
“We’re planning a lot more outdoor events,” Silber said. “There may be a way where candy can be handed out in a safe and controlled way for Halloween. That would certainly be safer than having kids knocking door to door.”
The pandemic has taken a toll on both the expo center and the stadium, as well as the surrounding hotels that depend on them to help drive business, he and Camp said. The Fred Nats had to cancel what would have been its first season in the new stadium.
The expo center held its last event on March 16 before Virginia’s first phase of COVID-19 regulations went into effect, and most of the hourly staff was laid off or furloughed. The Fred Nats had to postpone the April start of its first season in the new stadium to 2021. The situation has improved since Virginia entered Phase 3.
“We’re just anxious to get the hustle and bustle back again,” Camp said.
