Fredericksburg Expo & Conference center reopens

“A lot of events can be held here in the expo center with a reception in the ballpark,” he said. “It could be on the field or the concourse.”

The stadium’s outdoor spaces have been completed for some time, and the Washington Nationals Taxi Squad began practicing in the ballpark last summer. The Fredericksburg Baseball History Wall will be unveiled at the stadium beginning at 5 p.m. Oct. 3, and “Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark” will be show there that evening.

“We’re planning a lot more outdoor events,” Silber said. “There may be a way where candy can be handed out in a safe and controlled way for Halloween. That would certainly be safer than having kids knocking door to door.”

The pandemic has taken a toll on both the expo center and the stadium, as well as the surrounding hotels that depend on them to help drive business, he and Camp said. The Fred Nats had to cancel what would have been its first season in the new stadium.

The expo center held its last event on March 16 before Virginia’s first phase of COVID-19 regulations went into effect, and most of the hourly staff was laid off or furloughed. The Fred Nats had to postpone the April start of its first season in the new stadium to 2021. The situation has improved since Virginia entered Phase 3.

“We’re just anxious to get the hustle and bustle back again,” Camp said.

