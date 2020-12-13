Fredericksburg Food Co-op has suggestions for a festive, green COVID Christmas

“It’s fun to just reach outside the box and pick something wild and crazy,” Wilson said.

Southers said another gift idea that could have extra meaning during COVID-19 is “giving the gift of you.”

“Like a crafting lesson or virtual babysitting,” she said. “You could record yourself reading a story to someone, or you could have your grandchildren or nieces or nephews read a story to you. And virtual tutoring—parents would love to have someone say, ‘I’ll help you with your kid’s math.’ ”

Since many may be celebrating virtually this year, Southers and Wilson have ideas about how to make Zoom gatherings run smoothly and be enjoyable.

“It’s going to require the same amount of planning as if you were having a face-to-face gathering,” Southers said. “You can’t just start the computer and assume that’s going to be a good experience.”

Inviting everyone in the virtual gathering to share their favorite holiday recipe, reflect on their favorite holiday recipe or talk about their favorite ornament or holiday mug can be good strategies to keep everyone from talking over one another or avoid having to listen to the sounds of people chewing.