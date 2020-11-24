Fredericksburg Hospitality House in Central Park has new name and owner

The biggest hotel in Fredericksburg has new owners and a new name: Clarion Hotel & Suites Conference Center Fredericksburg.

The city’s economic development office said the Fredericksburg Hospitality House at 2801 Plank Road in Central Park was sold last month for an undisclosed price to Florida-based RIMA Management and Hospitality. North Carolina-based LaTour Management will handle operations there.

The hotel was built in 1969 on property that was once a dairy farm and later a golf course. The hotel’s ballroom and Shannon Bar and Grille still have visible evidence of the barn and silo.

There are plans to renovate the hotel and conference center which has 196 guest rooms, and 18,000 square feet of meeting space.

—Staff report

