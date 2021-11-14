Fredericksburg noise ordinance has helped reduce complaints

After the Fredericksburg City Council approved the Good Neighbor Ordinance to limit noise in the downtown area in May, Police Chief Brian Layton promised to return in six months with an update on its effectiveness.
Layton gave a presentation to City Council during a work session last week and said the ordinance has done what it was intended to do—curb noise complaints downtown.
“Exactly what I proposed to council is what’s happening in the community,” Layton told council members Tuesday. “I’m really happy with the outcome of the noise ordinance. We’re getting less complaints about businesses being bad neighbors.”
The downtown area previously had no noise restrictions.
The new ordinance makes it a Class 3 misdemeanor to create a sound plainly audible from 200 feet away from 7 a.m. to midnight. The plainly audible standard is dialed back to 100 feet from midnight to 7 a.m.
The police department’s downtown community officer visited several merchants to explain the new law before it went into effect June 15. Layton said his department has received 15 complaints about noise downtown since that date.
He said officers typically issue warnings or educate violators about the new ordinance. A summons is viewed as a last resort.
He noted that one summons was issued on Sept. 18 and another on Oct. 23. Neither has been adjudicated.
Councilman Matt Kelly said he’s extremely interested in how the new law will hold up in court.
“We’ve gone down this road before and what happens in court is a whole different ballgame,” Kelly said.
Residents, business owners or event coordinators can apply for a waiver to the noise ordinance.
Kelly asked if it’s legal to have residents apply to host a loud party on their private property. City Attorney Kathleen Dooley pledged to return with an answer to that question.
Applicants are required to apply for the waiver at least five days before the event. Councilwoman Kerry Devine requested that a special event notice be communicated to nearby residents. She said that would make others aware of what is happening and they may not be quick to phone in a complaint. Layton said he will explore that possibility.
Councilman Billy Withers said the noise ordinance has done little to stop loud motorcycles from revving up downtown. He and Layton noted that the General Assembly took away noisy exhaust systems as a primary reason for a police officer to stop a vehicle.
Withers said he hopes the General Assembly revisits that in the near future.
“I was downtown [Tuesday] and two motorcycles went by me. They shook the car,” Withers said. “It’s just difficult. I think it’s important that citizens understand we’re hamstrung with what we can do with that situation.”
