Fredericksburg noise ordinance has helped reduce complaints

He noted that one summons was issued on Sept. 18 and another on Oct. 23. Neither has been adjudicated.

Councilman Matt Kelly said he’s extremely interested in how the new law will hold up in court.

“We’ve gone down this road before and what happens in court is a whole different ballgame,” Kelly said.

Residents, business owners or event coordinators can apply for a waiver to the noise ordinance.

Kelly asked if it’s legal to have residents apply to host a loud party on their private property. City Attorney Kathleen Dooley pledged to return with an answer to that question.

Applicants are required to apply for the waiver at least five days before the event. Councilwoman Kerry Devine requested that a special event notice be communicated to nearby residents. She said that would make others aware of what is happening and they may not be quick to phone in a complaint. Layton said he will explore that possibility.

Councilman Billy Withers said the noise ordinance has done little to stop loud motorcycles from revving up downtown. He and Layton noted that the General Assembly took away noisy exhaust systems as a primary reason for a police officer to stop a vehicle.