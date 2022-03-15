Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce to hold intern/extern expo

FROM STAFF REPORTS

In April, the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce will welcome nearly 500 high school and college students to the Fredericksburg Expo Center for its first Intern/Extern Expo.

“As we prepare the future workforce, events such as the Intern Expo are extremely important,” René Daniels, director of communications and community engagement at Spotsylvania County Public Schools, said in a news release. “The hands-on experience a student gains from an internship or externship builds student confidence and provides valuable insight of career opportunities.”

The chamber is seeking businesses in a variety of industries to take part in the event, which will take place April 26 from 9 a.m.—5 p.m.

“The Intern Expo will allow our area employers the opportunity to see the vast wealth of potential employees coming from our public school systems and local institutions of higher education. Specifically, Germanna students will be able to showcase what they are learning in their classes and demonstrate their abilities for our local employers,” said Rebecca Morris, internship and work-study counselor for Germanna Community College. “The Intern Expo will help to solidify our regional partnerships, foster new relationships, and help our community retain great graduates as members of our workforce. These are the connections we need to identify and promote.”Two participating students will receive a $1,500 scholarship at the expo.

Participating businesses include Mary Washington Healthcare, Fredericksburg Area Museum, LifeCare Medical Transports, Dominion Raceway, Fraser Wood Elements and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative.

This event and pilot program is supported by Go Virginia and sponsored by Rappahannock Electric Cooperative.

For information on sponsorships or scholarship contributions, contact Carley Swaim Walker, the chamber’s senior director of membership and community advancement, at cwalker@fxbgchamber.org.

To register for this event, go to fredericksburgchamber.org/events/workforce-now-intern-extern-fair.