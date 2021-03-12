 Skip to main content
Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold awards gala at FredNats park
FredNats stadium

Fredericksburg Nationals stadium

 Allen Schmidt / The Free Lance–Star

The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual awards gala April 30 at the new Fredericksburg Nationals Stadium.

The 5,000-plus seat stadium will provide plenty of space for social distancing for the 500 attendees expected, the chamber said in a news release. The event will follow all COVID-19 prevention and health standards as set by the CDC and Virginia Department of Health, the release said.

"Small businesses have a lot to celebrate. They have survived the most difficult economic conditions in modern history. We will gather together to celebrate them, and we encourage everyone to come out and join us." said Susan Spears, president and CEO of the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce. 

The theme of the 30th annual chamber gala is ”A Million Dreams—Waking Up from 2020." Tickets can be purchased online through the chamber website

