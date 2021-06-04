Fredericksburg region's real estate market sizzles for sellers, but frustrates buyers

Buying their first house in today’s hot real estate market has been a frustrating experience for Rachel Davis and Wesley Sprouse.
The couple decided last September they wanted to stop renting and move from Springfield to the Fredericksburg area in the spring.
“We realized our lease would be up soon, and we wanted a house and a yard to call our own,” said Davis, who is a staffer for the House of Representatives. “Springfield was too crowded for us. On top of that, the home prices are just astronomical.”
She and Sprouse, who works for the U.S. Secret Service, turned to Coldwell Banker Elite Realtor Drew Fristoe. He advised them to shop around for mortgages and save until they were ready to buy.
“We also did a ton of our own research to decide if we were ready or not to apply,” Davis said.
They began looking in February. Fristoe would show them houses through an online portal, and the couple would pick three or four that they’d like to see so he could make appointments. They’d usually get only 15 minutes to see each property because there would be 30 other appointments for it that day—and often a “sold” sign out front three days later.
“We made our first offer in mid-February and won out, and then I didn’t like the house and we backed out,” Davis said. “I panicked. I thought, oh, we got a house and we don’t have to fight for it. The property was nice, but it wasn’t actually what I wanted.”
She would see a house that she liked every other week after that, but she and Sprouse would get outbid every time. Residential inventory is so low locally, and nationally, that houses are selling well above the asking price. Combine that with record-low interest rates and it’s become an ultra-competitive seller’s market.
“It was very frustrating. Very frustrating,” Davis said. “We had plenty of time. It wasn’t like we were panicking. We would have kept renting, but it was like we can’t even break into the market. I don’t see how any first-time homebuyer can get a house.”
Davis and Sprouse were finally able to beat out five other offers to buy a two-story, white frame house in an established subdivision in southern Stafford for $425,000. They and their two German shepherds moved in last weekend.
“It felt like pure luck,” Davis said. “It’s an older house and needs some work. I loved the hardwood floors and we’ll be able to update it. And we loved the neighborhood.”
The residential real estate market has been a sellers’ market since the week after Virginia went into lockdown due to COVID-19 last year, said Fristoe, who is also a former president of the Fredericksburg Area Association of Realtors.
“The phones just started ringing off the hook, which I would say is the complete opposite of what I would have expected,” he said. “It was completely crazy. People were stuck at home and realized that maybe the house they were in wasn’t exactly what they’d dreamed of, or were looking for something bigger because it didn’t fit their needs.”
Predictions that the residential real estate market would slow down or be flat this year are proving wrong, he added. “As far as I can tell, with conferences with clients, the market is still hot. People are offering above price. They’re waiving inspections, waiving appraisals.”
A look at the number of active listings in the Fredericksburg region for April shows just how tight the market is. There were only 505 last month, compared to 1,220 in April 2020, according to a recent FAAR report. That represents a nearly 59 percent decline year-over-year. Interest rates, meanwhile are hovering just under 3 percent for a 30-year mortgage.
That combination of factors helped boost the median price of a home in April up $20,000 in just a month, to $384,075.
“Last year was a hot market. This year is a crazy market,” said Carrie Danko, a Realtor at 1st Choice Better Homes & Land and FAAR president. “It’s a true sellers’ market unlike any I’ve ever seen. Inventory is even lower than last year, and last year was a low inventory. Buyers are competing with almost every listing that’s out there.”
It’s not uncommon for offers to be made the first day a property hits the market, and to be under contract within three to four days. Some buyers aren’t even stepping foot inside before making an offer. Instead, they may take a virtual tour or take a chance on a property listed as “coming soon” on the Multiple Listing Service, she said.
Danko said she hasn’t let clients make or take offers on “coming soon” listings, which can’t be viewed either in person or virtually. She said that such sight-unseen offers don’t benefit either the buyer or the seller because there’s a risk that the buyer can back out or have contingencies in place.
When the right house does come on the market, buyers need to be ready to go all in, she said. She recommends they get preapproved and have money in hand for the down payment and expect to pay closing costs, which are about 3 percent of the total price. She said it was typical for sellers to pick up the tab for closing costs last year but she’s not seeing that now.
“What I don’t want is for people to get discouraged about the market,” she said. “If you have financing in place and work with a Realtor who can guide you through the process, it’s not impossible.”
Preparation does help, said Kent Schrader, a mortgage loan officer with Assurance Financial—Fredericksburg. People looking to buy a new home should first decide if they’re ready financially or if they need more time to do such things as pay down a student loan or improve their credit rating.
When they do decide to take the plunge, they should also be prepared to pay above list price and, like Davis and Sprouse, be persistent if their first offer falls though. Schrader said he prequalified a couple who were prepared to offer $515,000 for a house listed at $509,000, but there were eight other bids. Undaunted, they decided to make an offer for a different property listed at a little over $600,000.
“The same thing happened,” he said. “It’s just multiple offers in many cases that are well over the list price. That makes it hard for first-time buyers.”
While the market is hot, it’s nothing like the housing bubble that burst in 2008 and led to the Great Recession, Schrader said. Back then, it was easy to qualify for a mortgage because everyone thought houses would continue to go up in value. There weren’t any lending guidelines and mortgage companies got creative.
“Basically it was the wild, wild West,” he said. “Now there are definite guidelines. They are liberal in some cases, but they are definitely there,” he said.
The country is also in a much different place. Housing prices aren’t skyrocketing as fast as they did before the crash, and the country has been suffering through a pandemic and a period of high unemployment, said Schrader.
“I think the demand is a real demand,” he said. “I don’t think we’ll see a crash.”
