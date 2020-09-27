Fredericksburg restaurants prepare for outdoor dining this winter

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sedona Taphouse in downtown Fredericksburg was losing about $1,000 a day when bad weather prevented customers from using its patio.

The restaurant’s solution was to install the kind of large white tent normally used for outdoor weddings and other special events. It went up the first week in August and has been popular with customers, many of whom prefer to eat outdoors due to concerns about COVID-19, said Assistant Manager Martin Brooks.

“On beautiful days, it’s in high demand for sure,” he said.

Restaurants hit hard by the restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus have increasingly relied on outdoor dining spaces so they can stay in business. With winter on the horizon, some in Fredericksburg are figuring out ways to keep customers warm and dry while they dine al fresco.

The city has two types of permits that would allow restaurants to install tents larger than 900 square feet. One is the sidewalk café license permit, which also allows them to put any kind of furniture, such as tables and chairs, in the public right-of-way. The other is a special use permit, which staff is tweaking to allow a business to put up a tent or similar shelter on private property for up to 180 days. Currently, they can do so without zoning approval for only 72 hours.