Fredericksburg Square to celebrate grand opening on New Years Eve

Fredericksburg Square, which houses Hot Chikn Kitchn and Water’s End Brewery, will host a grand opening Saturday, Dec. 31, from noon to 7 p.m.

At 525 Caroline St., Fredericksburg Square is a 19,000-square-foot event center, originally built as a town house in 1854, according to a news release. Its new owners have been operating new businesses there under limited hours since July. The upcoming event will kick off full operating hours and celebrate the partnership of two Virginia-grown brands.

The grand opening will include tours of Fredericksburg Square, $5 "Chikn" sandwiches, a beer release, raffles and a glass growler giveaway with every purchase of a 64-ounce fill. The building will close at 7 p.m. for two hours, then reopen at 9 p.m. for a ticketed New Year’s Eve celebration.

The operating hours for Fredericksburg Square in 2023 will be

Monday and Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, visit FredericksburgSquare.com.