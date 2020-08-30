Fredericksburg VA Main Street giving 'A Downtown Affair' a pandemic twist

Fredericksburg VA Main Street’s annual “A Downtown Affair” fundraising event will return Oct. 11 with a twist due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ticket holders to the renamed “A Downtown Affair To Go” will receive a mobile party package featuring a five-course meal prepared by chefs at five different restaurants instead of gathering on a block of Caroline Street for a lavish open-air meal.

Executive Director Ann Glave said her organization began discussing how to revisit the event during the pandemic last spring, and had considered setting up small seating pods. They decided there was a danger of the COVID-19 rate climbing again, so offering the meals to go made the most sense.

Tickets, which are on sale now at fredericksburgdowntown.org, are being sold in pairs for $300 to reduce the amount of packaging needed, she said. Participating restaurants this year are: Capital Ale House, appetizer; Vivify Burger & Lounge, seafood; Orofino, pasta; La Petite Auberge, meat; and Eileen’s Bakery & Café, dessert.