Free downtown shuttle restarting June 4
Fredericksburg’s free downtown weekend shuttle service will resume June 4.

Between June 4 and Labor Day Weekend, the shuttle will run Fridays and Saturdays between 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. People can use the service after parking along the route, then ride to restaurants or attractions, or simply enjoy a scenic 20-minute trip around downtown Fredericksburg.

The shuttle, operated by Trolley Tours of Fredericksburg, stops at the following locations: the Fredericksburg Visitor Center, the intersection of Caroline and William streets, Princess Anne Street near Carl’s Frozen Custard, Canal Quarter near Red Dragon Brewery, William and Winchester streets near Mellow Mushroom and William and Charles streets near Castiglia’s.

City officials noted that riders can also make requests for additional stops, time permitting, and invite visitors to give the shuttle service a try.

—Rob Hedelt

Rob Hedelt: 540/374-5415

rhedelt@freelancestar.com

