From migrants to landowners, Beltrans have own rows to hoe in Westmoreland

The Beltran family knows all about long hours in the fields, planting and picking vegetables, and then more time on the road, hauling produce to markets from Williamsburg to Maryland.

But there’s one big difference between the operations of Dora and Leopoldo Beltran these days than when they were children and worked alongside their parents, Mexican migrant farmers. They followed the harvest from oranges and grapefruits in Florida, north to strawberries in New York, west to tomatoes and cucumbers in Ohio, then all the way across the country to asparagus in Washington state.

Dora and Leopoldo Beltran were able to put down roots in Westmoreland County soon after their first of five children came along 29 years ago. All the children were born in the United States and are American citizens, like their mother. Their father has a green card and is a permanent resident.

Initially, the Beltrans worked land that belonged to Leedstown farmer Larry Muse, who encouraged them to take over the operation at Penn Farm—and to buy some acreage for themselves. These days, all seven Beltrans work in some capacity to produce or sell the fruits and vegetables at nine different markets, and the parents are happy they finally have their own rows to hoe.