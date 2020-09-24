FRSHRM to hold second annual mock trial

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fredericksburg Regional chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management will hold its second annual mock trial from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 8 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1060 Hospitality Lane in Fredericksburg.

It will feature a case that members may face in today’s workforce. The lawyer will be Randy C. Sparks Jr., a member of the Labor and Employment Law Practice Group at Kaufman & Canoles.

The meeting is $40 for those who attend in person and $20 for those who attend virtually. All social distancing recommendations will be followed, and boxed lunches will be served. The program will also be livestreamed for those who cannot make it in person.

To register, please email FRSHRM.Treasurer@gmail.com with your name, email address and whether you will attend virtually or in-person by Oct. 5. You will be sent an invoice and a Zoom link if applicable.

