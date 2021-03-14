Funding approved for campaign to attract would-be tourists ready to make short trips again

City tourism officials think people are ready to take day trips again, and want to leverage pent-up demand for travel with a $50,000 digital campaign designed to lure folks to Fredericksburg.

The issue came up when city staffers requested and were granted $25,000 for the project at a meeting of the Fredericksburg Economic Development Authority.

Danelle Rose, tourism services manager for the city’s Economic Development and Tourism office, explained to the EDA members that the money would go toward a campaign built around a new “We Are FXBG” video to entice visitors from a 60-mile radius of the city.

Rose showed the EDA members the new video, which includes city chefs preparing meals, a paddler on the Rappahannock, the FredNats stadium, people in city parks and on city trails and a happy go-cart driver in Central Park. She explained the campaign is designed to get more than a million “impressions” for the 30-second segments.

The video, and the online marketing campaign, is meant to remind folks who might be itching to get out for short trips that Fredericksburg is a good choice.

“Yes, some people may be excited to come and spend a night or two, and we certainly welcome that,” said Rose.