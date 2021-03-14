Funding approved for campaign to attract would-be tourists ready to make short trips again

City tourism officials think people are ready to take day trips again, and want to leverage pent-up demand for travel with a $50,000 digital campaign designed to lure folks to Fredericksburg.
The issue came up when city staffers requested and were granted $25,000 for the project at a meeting of the Fredericksburg Economic Development Authority.
Danelle Rose, tourism services manager for the city’s Economic Development and Tourism office, explained to the EDA members that the money would go toward a campaign built around a new “We Are FXBG” video to entice visitors from a 60-mile radius of the city.
Rose showed the EDA members the new video, which includes city chefs preparing meals, a paddler on the Rappahannock, the FredNats stadium, people in city parks and on city trails and a happy go-cart driver in Central Park. She explained the campaign is designed to get more than a million “impressions” for the 30-second segments.
The video, and the online marketing campaign, is meant to remind folks who might be itching to get out for short trips that Fredericksburg is a good choice.
“Yes, some people may be excited to come and spend a night or two, and we certainly welcome that,” said Rose.
But she added that the campaign is more focused on people looking for a short trip of a day or a few hours.
EDA members, who unanimously supported the $25,000 funding request, liked the idea of priming of the pump that could bring more visitors to the city.
“Now is the moment to build brand awareness [of Fredericksburg] in Northern Virginia, D.C. Metro and Richmond. I think that’s our sweet spot in the tourism market,” said Will Mackintosh.
Beth Black, chair of the EDA, asked Rose if the tourism office had been able to measure how many visitors were brought to the city by an earlier FXBG tourism campaign. The staffer said that cellphone ID captures put the number of visitors generated at 7,000 or so, and that a formula used to calculate the business they brought put the dollar figure at more than $600,000.
Bill Freehling, director of the city’s Economic Development and Tourism Department, said it’s unclear what sort of funding might be available through the federal COVID relief bill to continue the program, but that his office would follow up on that possibility.
