Gas price plummet continues

Prices at the pump have dropped for the fourth straight week, the longest such stretch since the pandemic hit.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in the Fredericksburg area on Monday fell to $4.27, a 19-cent drop in the past week and 70 cents cheaper than the local record price of $4.97 on June 14, according to AAA data. Gas still costs much more than a year ago, when the average local price was $2.91.

The average price in Virginia stood at $4.46 on Monday, down from $4.60 one week ago. That decrease put the state in the top 10 for declining gas prices in the past week. Texas had the biggest drop of 18 cents.

The national average for gas on Monday was $4.67, down 13 cents from a week ago and lower than the $5 average one month ago. Nationwide gas prices also remain much higher than a year ago, when the average cost was $3.14.

The online fuel tracker GasBuddy.com noted the significance of the continued falling gas prices.

“The national average has declined for 27 days straight, or four weeks, the longest decline in average gas prices since the pandemic started in 2020,” Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis, said in a Monday blog. “Average gas prices are down nearly 40 cents, with Americans shelling out $140 million less on gasoline every day than they did a month ago.”

The falling gas prices are happening despite a slight increase in demand, likely tied to July 4 travel, AAA reported Monday.

“Usually, more people buying gas would lead to higher pump prices,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a news release. “But the price for oil, the main ingredient in gasoline, has fallen and is hovering around $100 a barrel. Less expensive oil usually means less expensive gas.”

De Haan said in the blog that falling prices could continue for a fifth week, if the stars remain aligned.

“But we’re not completely out of the woods yet—we could also see a sharp reversal in the decline,” the fuel analyst noted. “There remains the risk of a spike in prices that could send us to new record levels in August, should any disruptions occur. It could be a wild ride, but for now, the plummet at the pump shall continue.”