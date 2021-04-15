 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Germanna accepting Jackie Robinson scholarship essays
0 comments
alert top story

Germanna accepting Jackie Robinson scholarship essays

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Frednats Robinson (copy)

The Fredericksburg Nationals stadium is located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way. The team and Germanna are celebrating the baseball legend with an essay contest.

 File / Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star

Every April 15, Major League Baseball observes the anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the sport’s color line in 1947, with every player wearing Robinson’s No. 42.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are celebrating it with five $1,042 Germanna Community College scholarships to be awarded in June a part of the GCC/FredNats Jackie Robinson Essay contest. The completion is open to juniors and seniors at high schools in Germanna’s service region (Fredericksburg and the counties of Stafford, Spotsylvania, Culpeper, Orange, King George, Madison and Caroline).

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The essays must be 500 words or less and explain how the student used one of the nine values Jackie Robinson said were key to his success in the face of extreme challenges to deal with a problem in their own life: courage, determination, teamwork, persistence, integrity, citizenship, justice, commitment and excellence.

“Jackie Robinson is one the key historical figures not only in baseball, but more importantly in helping integrate our country,” Seth Silber, treasurer of the FredNats, said in a news release. “Working with Germanna to honor his legacy and provide scholarships to outstanding students is one way for us to work with the community to recognize and continue his impact.

"This is important to our family, as my father’s most cherished memories as a child was walking with Mr. Robinson to the Ebbets Field entrance in Brooklyn,” he added.

To apply for one of the five scholarships to enter Germanna in the fall, go to germanna.edu/42essay. The deadline to enter is May 19. Winners will be announced June 19. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to invest your tax refund wisely

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Surge in state revenues shows 'economy is coming back'
Local Business News

Surge in state revenues shows 'economy is coming back'

State revenues surged by more than $270 million in March, an 18.5% increase powered by boosts in high-wage jobs, internet sales and a booming housing industry as Virginia emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic in a stronger budget position than when the public health emergency began a year ago.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert