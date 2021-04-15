Germanna accepting Jackie Robinson scholarship essays

Every April 15, Major League Baseball observes the anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the sport’s color line in 1947, with every player wearing Robinson’s No. 42.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are celebrating it with five $1,042 Germanna Community College scholarships to be awarded in June a part of the GCC/FredNats Jackie Robinson Essay contest. The completion is open to juniors and seniors at high schools in Germanna’s service region (Fredericksburg and the counties of Stafford, Spotsylvania, Culpeper, Orange, King George, Madison and Caroline).

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The essays must be 500 words or less and explain how the student used one of the nine values Jackie Robinson said were key to his success in the face of extreme challenges to deal with a problem in their own life: courage, determination, teamwork, persistence, integrity, citizenship, justice, commitment and excellence.

“Jackie Robinson is one the key historical figures not only in baseball, but more importantly in helping integrate our country,” Seth Silber, treasurer of the FredNats, said in a news release. “Working with Germanna to honor his legacy and provide scholarships to outstanding students is one way for us to work with the community to recognize and continue his impact.