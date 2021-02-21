GETTING THERE: Deep freeze could mean higher gas prices

The winter wonderland we’ve been living in the past several weeks might have turned into some unexpected and enjoyable holidays, but we’ll have to pay the piper soon enough—at the gas pump.

Last week’s winter weather knocked out at least a dozen refineries in the southern part of the U.S., according to a report by Gasbuddy. Most notably hit was Texas, where 11 refineries shut down as the Lone Star State fell into a deep freeze.

Gasbuddy estimated that 3.48 million barrels of refining capacity has been lost every 24 hours since the shutdowns happened.

Gas prices are expected to spike because of the refinery impacts, along with increased demand as traffic has picked up nearly a year after the pandemic shutdowns began across the country.

Gasbuddy predicts the national average price for gas could rise 10 to 20 cents to $2.65 or $2.75 per gallon, “resulting in the highest prices since 2019 and the highest seasonal prices in over five years.”

“The quicker the affected refineries are able to come back online, the better, and perhaps less painful for motorists than if they remain out of service for even longer,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at Gasbuddy.

The gas price increase might go even further.