GETTING THERE: Did 2021 give us a peek into the future?

We’ve made the jump into 2022, but the waning days of 2021 brought us a glimpse into the future.
Last week in Arizona, a driverless tractor–trailer completed a nighttime 80-mile trip from a Tucson, Ariz., rail yard to a Phoenix metro area distribution center.
TuSimple, a San Diego-based autonomous driving technology company, announced Wednesday that it had completed “the world’s first fully autonomous semi-truck run on open public roads without a human in the vehicle and without human intervention.”
The company said in a news release that the driverless rig, retrofitted with its technology, made the run on Dec. 22, during which it “successfully navigated surface streets, traffic signals on-ramps, off-ramps, emergency lane vehicles, and highway lane changes in open traffic while naturally interacting with other motorists.”
The run was part of a Driver Out pilot program and completed with the Arizona Department of Transportation and law enforcement. During its trip, the automated truck was escorted in a sense by a “survey vehicle” driving ahead and another behind, which was followed by police vehicles.
According to TuSimple’s Fact Sheet, its goal is to “transform the $4.0 trillion global truck freight industry, adding that its technology makes it “possible for trucks to see 1,000 meters away, operate nearly continuously while using 10% less fuel than trucks on the road today.”
In its Fact Sheet, the company says it is developing a “commercial-ready Level 4 (SAE) fully autonomous driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks.”
TuSimple already has a fleet of 70 autonomous trucks across the globe, including Texas and Arizona in the U.S., along with China, Japan and Europe.
The company also has major delivery companies that use its automated technology, including UPS, the U.S. Postal Service and the McLane Company, which has a distribution center, McLane Mid Atlantic, in Stafford County.
The SAE, an industry leader for autonomous vehicle standards, has developed six levels of vehicle automation—ranging from zero (no driving automation) to five (full driving automation).
Level four is defined as “high driving automation,” according to the SAE.
Level four autonomous vehicles do not require pedals or a steering wheel and can drive “under limited conditions and will not operate unless all required conditions are met,” according to the SAE.
Level five autonomous vehicles can drive in all conditions.
We haven’t reached level five yet, but it seems to be on the horizon.
