GETTING THERE: Did 2021 give us a peek into the future?

According to TuSimple’s Fact Sheet, its goal is to “transform the $4.0 trillion global truck freight industry, adding that its technology makes it “possible for trucks to see 1,000 meters away, operate nearly continuously while using 10% less fuel than trucks on the road today.”

In its Fact Sheet, the company says it is developing a “commercial-ready Level 4 (SAE) fully autonomous driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks.”

TuSimple already has a fleet of 70 autonomous trucks across the globe, including Texas and Arizona in the U.S., along with China, Japan and Europe.

The company also has major delivery companies that use its automated technology, including UPS, the U.S. Postal Service and the McLane Company, which has a distribution center, McLane Mid Atlantic, in Stafford County.

The SAE, an industry leader for autonomous vehicle standards, has developed six levels of vehicle automation—ranging from zero (no driving automation) to five (full driving automation).

Level four is defined as “high driving automation,” according to the SAE.