GETTING THERE: FRED bus to go 'fare free'

The southbound U.S. 17 ramp to southbound I–95 has been widened to two lanes as part of the project, and should be fully operational in February, according to a news release.

That change should help clear up some of the congestion around the interchange, where long lines of southbound traffic have been commonplace for decades.

All of the work is part of the southbound I–95 Rappahannock River crossing project, which added three new lanes from U.S. 17 to State Route 3. The new section is open, but work continues.

“While construction is nearly complete, the project is not operating at its intended, maximum capacity yet with the temporary work zone conditions at both interchanges,” VDOT spokeswoman Darragh Fry said.

The project is expected to be wrapped up by May.

The $132 million southbound crossing project will be completed well ahead of the companion northbound crossing project, which also will add three lanes to the interstate from U.S. 17 to Route 3 and is slated for completion in summer 2024.

