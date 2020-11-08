GETTING THERE: Transportation wins on election day

If you’re turning right from Sam Perry onto Mary Washington Boulevard, you are looking left for oncoming traffic. Often by the time you’re clear to go, someone has pulled up to make a U-turn, creating a dangerous situation. You don’t even realize they are doing this until you go to pull away from the stop sign on Sam Perry.

The other scenario is that if nobody goes, the driver turning right sees the sign giving the right-of-way to the driver making the U-turn. The driver making the U-turn doesn’t know they have the right of way since it goes against normal driving laws.

What was the city or VDOT thinking? I have witnessed many almost-accidents there since they did this.

—Terrie Toepfer, Fredericksburg

The key here is that Mary Washington Boulevard at the intersection has no stop sign or traffic signal. There is a stop sign for Sam Perry Boulevard traffic.

That means Sam Perry drivers must yield to all traffic on Mary Washington Boulevard. Meanwhile, Mary Washington Boulevard traffic turning left onto Sam Perry Boulevard or making a U-turn must yield only to through traffic.

Local Virginia Department of Transportaiton spokeswoman Kelly Hannon noted the signs at the intersection.