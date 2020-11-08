GETTING THERE: Transportation wins on election day

While some elections were decided by razor-thin margins last week, there was one overwhelming winner: transportation got a big thumbs up from voters across the country.
The American Road & Transportation Builders Association reported that 94 percent of 322 transportation ballot measures were approved, which will inject $14 billion into transportation projects in 18 states.
Results still weren’t clear for 13 of the ballot initiatives late last week, but the results were impressive.
The ARTBA said the funds approved (many bonds for local projects) mark a “20-year high.”
“More than ever before, these results prove that improving transportation infrastructure is something American voters strongly support,” Alison Black, the association’s senior vice president and chief economist, said in a news release.
None of the transportation measures are local, but voters in three Virginia counties (Faifax, Loudon and Arlington) approved $341.1 million in bonds for projects in their localities.
Dear Scott: My driver education taught me that a person making a U-turn does not get the right of way.
So why did Fredericksburg give people making a U-turn on Mary Washington Boulevard the right of way over people turning right from Sam Perry Boulevard?
If you’re turning right from Sam Perry onto Mary Washington Boulevard, you are looking left for oncoming traffic. Often by the time you’re clear to go, someone has pulled up to make a U-turn, creating a dangerous situation. You don’t even realize they are doing this until you go to pull away from the stop sign on Sam Perry.
The other scenario is that if nobody goes, the driver turning right sees the sign giving the right-of-way to the driver making the U-turn. The driver making the U-turn doesn’t know they have the right of way since it goes against normal driving laws.
What was the city or VDOT thinking? I have witnessed many almost-accidents there since they did this.
—Terrie Toepfer, Fredericksburg
The key here is that Mary Washington Boulevard at the intersection has no stop sign or traffic signal. There is a stop sign for Sam Perry Boulevard traffic.
That means Sam Perry drivers must yield to all traffic on Mary Washington Boulevard. Meanwhile, Mary Washington Boulevard traffic turning left onto Sam Perry Boulevard or making a U-turn must yield only to through traffic.
Local Virginia Department of Transportaiton spokeswoman Kelly Hannon noted the signs at the intersection.
One sign alerts drivers turning or making a U-turn on Mary Washington Boulevard that oncoming traffic does not stop. The other sign, mentioned by the writer, alerts Sam Perry Boulevard drivers to yield to U-turn traffic on Mary Washington Boulevard.
Maybe adding another sign to alert U-turning traffic that it has the right of way would help.
Hannon also provided some background on changes that led to the intersection scenario.
The traffic pattern change was made in 2017 when Fall Hill Avenue was widened to four lanes and the road was connected, via the roundabout, to an extended Mary Washington Boulevard, she said.
With a “significant increase” in traffic expected on Mary Washington Boulevard, a concrete median was installed to prevent left turns from traffic leaving businesses, Hannon said. This was done to “prevent angle crashes … which carries a high risk of injury and fatality.”
She noted that more drivers are making U-turns on the road in order to get to U.S. 1, which also is a “conflict point,” but with fewer risks than angle crashes.
