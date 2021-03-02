GETTING THERE: Truslow Road bridge work nearing end

WORK is hitting the final stretch on the Truslow Road bridge in Stafford County.

The rebuilt span over Interstate 95 is expected to reopen April 9, depending on the weather, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The bridge was closed and removed in January 2020 to accommodate the two reversible lanes in the median for the I–95 express lanes extension project. The overpass will be wider and longer than the previous span, which was built in 1963 and was deemed structurally deficient.

The bridge was scheduled to open in the fall, but the project was extended “after more time was required to install the bridge foundation, which involved additional design,” VDOT spokeswoman Darragh Frye said in a news release.

She added that the recent winter weather caused further delays.

Once work is complete on the Truslow Road bridge, crews will start a similar project on the American Legion Road bridge over I–95. That project is expected to last nine months.

The American Legion bridge work also is part of the express lanes extension.