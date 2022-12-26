Ginger ale fans form nonprofit, push effort to bring drink back to Northern Neck

The same way the fizz builds up in a shaken can of carbonated soda, the buzz about bringing back Northern Neck Ginger Ale is on the rise.

A group of supporters who started with a Facebook page, Save Northern Neck Ginger Ale, have organized a nonprofit called the Northern Neck Foundation. The mission is to preserve the area’s “cultural and historical icons” with the first project being the effort to save Northern Neck Ginger Ale, “a proud Virginia tradition since 1926,” according to a news release.

In addition, the foundation and its board of directors are accepting applications for volunteers to serve on an advisory council. Members will meet on an ad-hoc basis, guide the directors in decision-making and provide additional resources.

Savannah Carabin is on the foundation’s board of directors along with fellow King George County native Stephanie Johnson, who started campaigning for Northern Neck Ginger Ale in 2020, before the formal announcement of its demise.

Coca–Cola had purchased the company from the Carver family in 2001, then ceased production in July 2020 because of an aluminum shortage. Three months later, it announced a permanent discontinuation, part of a “brand purge” of certain items.

Carabin said the directors, which include Chip Jones, Kathy Morse Clarke and a fifth member to be added next month, were compelled to make the effort to save their favorite soda official.

“Quite frankly, we had no choice but to formally organize,” she wrote in an email. “The (almost) 7,000 people in our group want to see our cultural icon return just as much as we do. They made the decision, we just set the ball in motion.”

Local governments and state politicians have joined the throngs of people calling for Coca–Cola “to find a way to continue the production and sale of Northern Neck Ginger Ale,” as stated by Rep. Rob Wittman last week in a letter to the company’s CEO James Quincey.

Wittman urged the CEO to work with residents and stakeholders to “return this classic beverage to the people of the Northern Neck.”

Sen. Tim Kaine wrote a similar letter earlier this month, and local governments in King George and Westmoreland counties and the Town of Montross, where the ginger ale initially was produced, have passed resolutions of support.

As the grassroots effort to save the beverage has gained steam, the foundation has unveiled a website at savennkga.org, noting the group’s progress and the reasons people are so fond of Northern Neck Ginger Ale. Everything about the website and its professional look were produced in-house, Carabin said.

The foundation is on the fifth step of its seven-part strategy with an ultimate goal of resuming production of Northern Neck Ginger Ale through a contract with a local bottling company, according to the website. Supporters hope to enlist help from Virginia Economic and Tourism Boards to convince Coca–Cola to donate the brand and production rights to the Northern Neck Foundation to ensure the drink’s “perpetuity and stimulate economic growth in our community.”

The website also includes some interesting answers to the survey question, “What does Northern Neck Ginger Ale mean to you?” Common themes among the 735 people who answered said the drink often was requested by those terminally ill and “local doctors used to prescribe it by name.” Others said it was a form of currency when repaying others for favors as well as a wedding beverage and popular gift, particularly for family members in other parts of the country.