Grant will help expand broadband service in Caroline

Some rural Caroline County residents are a step closer to getting long-awaited, high-speed internet, thanks to a $4.2 million state grant awarded to Atlantic Broadband.
The Virginia Telecommunication Initiative announced this week by Gov. Ralph Northam will provide more than $18.3 million in grants to broadband expansion projects across the state, mainly in rural areas. The grants are expected to connect about 36,000 households in Virginia.
Mathews County and Atlantic Broadband will construct a regional fiber optic line from their home network that will provide broadband access to 1,249 potential customers, including 142 businesses throughout Caroline, Lancaster, Mathews, and Middlesex counties.
Caroline can submit only one project at a time. This made for a tough decision for the county's broadband committee since nearly 60 percent of Caroline residents don’t have high-speed internet access. Many are students who need access to the learning tools the internet offers.
The grant will expand Atlantic Broadband's existing system in Caroline in two areas: north and south to Portebago Bay in Port Royal and a 15 mile-stretch along State Route 207 that includes Golansville Road, Balty Road and Penola Road. The second route passes more than 180 homes, officials said.
Mattaponi Supervisor Floyd Thomas said this is the first of several grants the county will apply for to expand broadband.
"We have been working hard to bring broadband service to all of those in Caroline. After falling just short last year, we are very grateful that our partnership with Atlantic Broadband has been awarded state funding," Thomas said.
"We will continue to pursue state, federal and any other funding options to continue expanding internet access. This is the first of many projects. We are already working on the next application and other options."
The Caroline project will cost an estimated $768,560. Atlantic Broadband and the county will each contribute $217,200 and VATI will contribute $334,160.
VATI is a state-funded program administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. The grants will go to localities and broadband companies to provide “last-mile” fiber to unserved communities.
VATI received 45 applications from 53 local governments that partnered with 26 internet service providers, requesting more than $105 million in total funding. This is the second round of funding for the VATI 2021 program year and brings the total of grants approved to more than $49.8 million, providing connections for 25,000 households, businesses and other institutions in 28 localities.