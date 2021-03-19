Grant will help expand broadband service in Caroline

"We have been working hard to bring broadband service to all of those in Caroline. After falling just short last year, we are very grateful that our partnership with Atlantic Broadband has been awarded state funding," Thomas said.

"We will continue to pursue state, federal and any other funding options to continue expanding internet access. This is the first of many projects. We are already working on the next application and other options."

The Caroline project will cost an estimated $768,560. Atlantic Broadband and the county will each contribute $217,200 and VATI will contribute $334,160.

VATI is a state-funded program administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. The grants will go to localities and broadband companies to provide “last-mile” fiber to unserved communities.

VATI received 45 applications from 53 local governments that partnered with 26 internet service providers, requesting more than $105 million in total funding. This is the second round of funding for the VATI 2021 program year and brings the total of grants approved to more than $49.8 million, providing connections for 25,000 households, businesses and other institutions in 28 localities.