Group to host session on email marketing strategies

The Fredericksburg Public Relations Society will hold a networking and informational session on Dec. 9 from 12:30–2 p.m. in the theater of the Fredericksburg Branch of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library, 1201 Caroline St.

Presenters will be Marcus Toler, principal of 360 Marketing; Shawn Sloan, managing partner of theMediaPartners.com; and Mandy Smith, marketing director of B101.5. The panelists will share lessons on using email marketing to connect to customers in both for-profit and nonprofit markets.

Tickets are $20 (cash or check at the door). A box lunch will be provided. To register, email FredericksburgPR@gmail.com by end of business on Dec. 7.

—Staff report