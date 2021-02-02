Hearing set for proposed Crucible security training facility in Spotsylvania

He also fears that the noise from the facility could prove unbearable, and doubts the designs will keep it from being a problem. He thinks the county ordinance would allow the range to produce noise not intended for residential areas.

Picard doesn’t want the facility in the area, but said he could support it if changes are made to the designs.

John Garman, one of the owners of Radio Reconnaissance Technologies Inc., said he respects residents’ concerns, but believes the company has addressed sound and safety issues.

He said the company has “a 21-year history of operating ranges in our current neighborhood with zero incidents involving neighbors.” He added the Spotsylvania proposal “far exceeds the current design in Stafford and more importantly, exceeds recommendations of the industry.”

He added that the parent company’s founder is a retired U.S. Marine major and helped design the range. An acoustics analysis, he said, found “our site will be within the county’s noise limits for residential areas.”

Garman added that the company has made numerous adjustments since first proposing the project in 2017. He said the company has responded to “over 200 points for clarification and revision in order to accommodate concerns by our neighbors and the county.”