Hearing set for proposed Crucible security training facility in Spotsylvania

A proposed Spotsylvania County security training facility opposed by neighboring Thornburg property owners is finally set for a public hearing.
The Crucible training center is scheduled to go before the Spotsylvania Planning Commission on Feb. 3. The hearing will begin at 7 p.m. and will be held at the Marshall Center. The meeting also will be livestreamed online and will air on local television channels.
The Crucible owners are seeking a rezoning in order to build the facility.
In early 2017, Crucible’s proposal elicited an negative response from many area residents. They expressed concerns about safety, noise and property values related to the military-style training complex on more than 70 acres near the intersection of Mudd Tavern and Morris roads.
Owned by Radio Reconnaissance Technologies Inc., Crucible was formed in 1993 and is a “top secret facility,” according to its website. The company focuses on training for “specialized, high-risk environments,” and those with the U.S. government, Department of Defense and “other Government agencies (OGAs), and multi-national corporations.”
The company has operated on leased property in the Hartwood area of Stafford County for about 20 years, training law enforcement officers, along with members of the military and civilian contractors who travel to “high-risk” areas around the world, according to its website
In the four years since the proposal to move to southern Spotsylvania became public, community meetings have been held and the plans have been revamped to address the feedback.
With the project heading to a public hearing, area residents have again raised concerns and say they either want adjustments made to the plan or the rezoning denied. The company believes it has addressed their concerns.
“Stop Crucible” signs can be seen along U.S. 1 and State Route 606, where property transitions from commercial and residential to fields, farms and woods.
Stevie Larson lives in the nearby Matta River Woods neighborhood. Like some other area residents, she isn’t against the project, just the location.
“I can’t see what’s good about this,” she said, citing safety, noise and property value impacts as the primary concerns.
Stephan Picard is another resident whose property is near the proposed security site. The retired U.S. Army Colonel, who lives on a large rural lot in Plantation Estates, lamented how the proposal has dragged on for four years, causing area residents to spend “countless hours” looking into the plan.
“We just want to live here,” Picard said. “We’re surrounded by woods for a reason.”
Picard said his military background included designing and overseeing ranges similar to what Crucible wants to build. He doesn’t like the design of the facility, saying the firing ranges should include overhead baffling to catch any bullets that might go astray.
He also fears that the noise from the facility could prove unbearable, and doubts the designs will keep it from being a problem. He thinks the county ordinance would allow the range to produce noise not intended for residential areas.
Picard doesn’t want the facility in the area, but said he could support it if changes are made to the designs.
John Garman, one of the owners of Radio Reconnaissance Technologies Inc., said he respects residents’ concerns, but believes the company has addressed sound and safety issues.
He said the company has “a 21-year history of operating ranges in our current neighborhood with zero incidents involving neighbors.” He added the Spotsylvania proposal “far exceeds the current design in Stafford and more importantly, exceeds recommendations of the industry.”
He added that the parent company’s founder is a retired U.S. Marine major and helped design the range. An acoustics analysis, he said, found “our site will be within the county’s noise limits for residential areas.”
Garman added that the company has made numerous adjustments since first proposing the project in 2017. He said the company has responded to “over 200 points for clarification and revision in order to accommodate concerns by our neighbors and the county.”
Garman highlighted some of the changes the company made to the plans—reducing the proposed six, 300-yard ranges to one range of 100 yards and lowering the weapon calibers “to those common to hunting.”
He said the company also cut back on the hours of operation to avoid nighttime noise from the facility.
The Planning Commission can make a recommendation on the rezoning request, but the decision rests with Board of Supervisors, which must hold another public hearing on the project before voting on it.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436