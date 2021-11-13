'Helping field' of caregivers particularly hard hit by staff shortages

For the first time in 24 years, Mimi and Jim Cole can’t hire anyone to help care for their autistic son.
Funding isn’t the problem, finding help is.
Medicaid waivers cover the cost of personal attendants for Russell Cole, who’s 27 and lives in Stafford County with his parents. But because no one will take the job while his parents are at work—and make sure he doesn’t hurt himself or wander into danger—the Coles have assumed the duties themselves.
She calls it “living on a wing and a prayer” as they juggle the hours needed to get their jobs done with the time spent supervising Russell. When Jim Cole, who’s in finance and has been working from home since last year, has a Zoom meeting he can’t miss, she keeps an eye on their son.
When she visits patients as a part-time home health care worker, he keeps Russell from resorting to negative behaviors which she said happens when he’s “cooped up” for too long.
“Usually I have several attendants at a time who work for us, and this is the first time that I have not been able to find anybody,” Mimi Cole said. “I have advertised every place I could think of, I have tapped into every contact I know, and there’s just nobody.”
Across the area, state and nation, staff shortages have impacted every sector of the workforce—and American life. Schools don’t have enough bus drivers or substitute teachers. Working parents can’t find child care. Restaurants are so desperate for help that local eateries such as Metro Diner in Fredericksburg advertise they’ll pay “top dollar” for help.
Medical offices, auto repair shops and even local pharmacies have closed their doors early—or not opened on particular days—because associates didn’t show up for work.
“How are people supposed to get their meds?” William Lynch of Spotsylvania County wondered recently.
He and his wife, Wanda, struggled for more than a week to get prescriptions filled at several CVS locations when one store, then another, was temporarily closed. They bounced back and forth between businesses in the city and Spotsylvania, making five trips and waiting more than nine hours to get their medicine.
“It’s a headache,” he said.
While almost every consumer is feeling the pain, either in the pocketbook or as a result of long waits for food, construction materials or new furniture and appliances, those affected by shortages in the “helping field” are particularly hard hit, said Kim Lett, a deputy director with the disAbility Resource Center of the Rappahannock Area.
“Seniors and people with disabilities in our communities—populations which continue to grow as we all age—are suffering,” she said. “With people living longer, the need for caregiving is great and continues to grow.”
Lett blames the combination of COVID, the economy and the continued lack of benefits for caregivers as reasons they’re so hard to find. She doesn’t just help people at work with the situation, she finds herself in the same boat.
She and her husband, Bill, have a 33-year-old son, Ryan, who’s autistic and qualifies for Medicaid waivers to cover his care. Because of the shortage of caregivers, Bill has taken over daytime shifts since his retirement from the military and civil service. The Letts’ daughter, Jennifer, and a college student who’s worked with them for several years also help.
While Kim Lett says she’s lucky to have the caregivers she does, she’s well aware of the crisis families are facing. One adult may be forced to quit a job to care for a disabled child or an elderly relative. Couples try to take on all the duties, as the Coles are doing. Even worse, those who shouldn’t be by themselves sometimes are left alone, simply because there are no other options.
“At the end of the day, there are people who suffer because of the shortages,” said Amy Umble, communications coordinator with the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board. “As an agency, it’s difficult for us to fill positions, but for a parent needing a personal attendant, it could mean their livelihood.”
‘CAN’T HIRE PEOPLE’
A primary goal of Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging is to keep seniors in their homes and to avoid the isolation that sometimes comes with aging. Two key programs that fulfill this mission are part-time homemakers, who do light housekeeping or shopping for elderly people, and senior cafés throughout the community, where folks gather several times a week for lunch, crafts and social time.
The cafés closed last year during the pandemic and are ready to reopen, but there aren’t enough van drivers to pick up seniors in Spotsylvania and Stafford counties, said Executive Director Pat Holland. Likewise, there’s such a shortage of part-timers interested in visiting homes and helping seniors that the agency has to spread the few homemakers it has among many clients.
“We can’t hire people to save our lives,” Holland said. “We’ve put out ads, but all those places have kind of dried up. We’re talking to everybody we can, asking, ‘Hey, you got any friends?’”
Holland believes most of the drivers and homemakers were retired people who enjoyed giving back—and earning a paycheck at the same time. But when COVID-19 hit, they had to avoid contact with others because they were among the most vulnerable.
She understands. “During this time, you’ve got to look out for yourself,” she said.
While fear of exposure may have taken the older set out of the workforce, there seem to be other pandemic-related reasons at work behind what’s being called the country’s “Great Resignation.”
A record 4.4 million people quit their jobs in September, according to Friday’s report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. They represented 3 percent of the nation’s total workforce, and the losses marked the sixth straight month that about 4 million people had left their jobs, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS.
The resignations have made a bad situation—a nationwide staff shortage—even worse, said Jackie Davis, executive director of Virginia Career Works—Bay Consortium Centers, a regional workforce development team that assists employers from Fredericksburg to the Eastern Shore. She said the situation is as severe in some of the quiet localities along the Middle Peninsula as it is in retail and fast-food operations along State Route 3 in Spotsylvania or State Route 610 in North Stafford.
“Everybody is in need,” she said, adding that business owners who used to fill openings through word-of-mouth or acquaintances can’t find anyone. “They said they’ve gone from never having an issue with staffing to having a severe issue with staffing.”
PANDEMIC FALLOUT
Davis has colleagues who had to work from home last year when COVID first hit, and they liked the convenience, as well as being able to look after their children.
If they can’t continue with that schedule, some couples are “willing to cut back on some of the luxuries they used to have” and make do with one income instead of two, Davis said. Or, she said they search for jobs that allow them to do their work in comfortable clothes from the convenience of home offices—even if it means changing careers.
“There’s so much money going around for people to be retrained,” said Nick Minor, King George County’s director of economic development. “If you were on the fence about leaving your job, this would be a good time to do it. Especially if you were a commuter and driving to D.C. ... you had over a year to think about being able to find a job closer to home.”
Selma Kossol certainly sees evidence of people preferring jobs they can do from home. She’s a volunteer who oversees a Spotsylvania County thrift store that has been inundated with donations of business apparel: “collared dress shirts, suits—men’s and women’s—and ties galore.”
She’s also noted another factor which may contribute to resignations, especially among those who interact with the public in restaurants, retail or other aspects of the service industry. While those who are truly struggling—the homeless and refugees who come to the thrift store—are grateful for what they can buy for pennies, Kossol also sees downright belligerent attitudes from collectors who quibble over a quarter or donors who demand their goods be placed, front and center, on displays.
“It’s everything that’s going on in the world right now,” Kossol said. “I think it’s made a lot of people snap.”
‘TSUNAMI OF DEMAND’
There’s certainly more need for mental health assistance and fewer people to provide it. Umble, the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board’s spokesperson, said her agency has more than 100 openings, including therapists, people who work with adults with developmental disabilities, support coordinators and those who work in residential programs for adults with mental illness.
“Some of those positions are grant-funded, so we have money to hire someone but haven’t been able to fill the position,” she said.
It’s the same situation for those with Medicaid waivers.
“If there’s nobody out there to deliver the services, it’s like I always say: Here’s your train ticket, but there’s no train,” said Kim Lett.
An October report on Virginia’s behavioral health workforce spoke to the “tsunami of demand” for specialists and the overwhelming situation for professionals, said Debbie Oswalt, executive director of the Virginia Health Care Foundation.
There are almost 3,700 positions open statewide for psychiatrists and mental health nurse practitioners, psychologists, social workers and counselors, according to her October report.
Dozens of localities statewide don’t have any of the licensed professionals she mentioned and many more have only one clinician. In addition, between one-third and more than two-thirds of those who are working to meet mental health needs are within 10 years of retiring, Oswalt said.
It’s the same situation at nursing homes and assisted living communities. Across the United States, more than 14,000 such facilities have lost 221,000 workers since the pandemic began, according to the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living.
Long-term care facilities “are struggling to compete for qualified staff,” said Mark Parkinson, president of the association. “Workers are leaving the field for jobs in other health-care settings or other industries altogether.”
He’s appealing to policymakers for help. The Virginia Community Association of Service Boards is doing the same, lobbying the General Assembly for support in filling statewide vacancies.
Kim Lett also wants Virginia lawmakers to know that families need help. The pay rate for caregivers recently climbed to $15.30 an hour for Northern Virginia, which includes Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and Stafford, and $11.81 for the rest of the state. When so many other jobs are offering comparable pay—or more—positions remain empty.
“We joke at work, you can flip burgers or wipe someone’s bottom,” Lett said. “What are you gonna choose?”
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425