'Helping field' of caregivers particularly hard hit by staff shortages

The resignations have made a bad situation—a nationwide staff shortage—even worse, said Jackie Davis, executive director of Virginia Career Works—Bay Consortium Centers, a regional workforce development team that assists employers from Fredericksburg to the Eastern Shore. She said the situation is as severe in some of the quiet localities along the Middle Peninsula as it is in retail and fast-food operations along State Route 3 in Spotsylvania or State Route 610 in North Stafford.

“Everybody is in need,” she said, adding that business owners who used to fill openings through word-of-mouth or acquaintances can’t find anyone. “They said they’ve gone from never having an issue with staffing to having a severe issue with staffing.”

PANDEMIC FALLOUT

Davis has colleagues who had to work from home last year when COVID first hit, and they liked the convenience, as well as being able to look after their children.

If they can’t continue with that schedule, some couples are “willing to cut back on some of the luxuries they used to have” and make do with one income instead of two, Davis said. Or, she said they search for jobs that allow them to do their work in comfortable clothes from the convenience of home offices—even if it means changing careers.