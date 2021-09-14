 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Job fair runs this week at Virginia Career Works Fredericksburg Center
0 comments
alert top story

Job fair runs this week at Virginia Career Works Fredericksburg Center

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Virginia Career Works

Stafford County, Rappahannock Goodwill and Bay Consortium Workforce Development are sponsoring a job fair this week at the Virginia Career Works Fredericksburg Center.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

More than 25 employers will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday to interview for over 200 jobs positions in a variety of fields, including health care, government, hospitality and tourism, grocery and food service, administration and construction. 

The Virginia Career Works Fredericksburg Center, at 10304 Spotsylvania Ave. in Massaponax, will help job-seekers with interview skills, resume writing and obtaining degrees and credentials.

Walk-ins are welcome, but job-seekers are encouraged to pre-register at www.surveymonkey.com/r/7CS2YTB. For more information, email eventvcwfc@fredgoodwill.org or call 540/322-5765.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to have financial flexibility

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert