Job fair runs this week at Virginia Career Works Fredericksburg Center

Stafford County, Rappahannock Goodwill and Bay Consortium Workforce Development are sponsoring a job fair this week at the Virginia Career Works Fredericksburg Center.

More than 25 employers will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday to interview for over 200 jobs positions in a variety of fields, including health care, government, hospitality and tourism, grocery and food service, administration and construction.

The Virginia Career Works Fredericksburg Center, at 10304 Spotsylvania Ave. in Massaponax, will help job-seekers with interview skills, resume writing and obtaining degrees and credentials.

Walk-ins are welcome, but job-seekers are encouraged to pre-register at www.surveymonkey.com/r/7CS2YTB. For more information, email eventvcwfc@fredgoodwill.org or call 540/322-5765.