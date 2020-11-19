Judge: Virginia pandemic restrictions apply to gun show

A show held in August drew roughly half as many people, as managers limited attendance to reduce crowding and the potential for spreading the coronavirus. In their complaint, show organizers said they expected the upcoming show to be particularly lucrative.

“In recent months, the demand for firearms, ammunition, and related products and services has skyrocketed, fueled by intersecting scares over COVID-19 and interruptions in government-related services including policing, fears of demonstrations, rioting and social unrest purportedly in response to various police shootings, and a general sense of apprehension about the November 2020 presidential election and the future for gun rights in this country,” the show’s lawyers wrote in their complaint.

A lawyer for the gun show, David Browne, argued Thursday that the gun show should be considered a brick-and-mortar retail business, “just like the Walmart next door” to the expo center. Indeed, Browne said that was the initial determination made by local health officials interpreting the new restrictions.

But state officials say any event at the expo center should be considered an “entertainment venue,” a classification that imposes more severe restrictions that limit attendance to no more than 250 people.

Martine Cicconi, a lawyer with Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring’s office, said that a gun show is a place where people linger, congregate and discuss, as opposed to silently walking the aisles to make a purchase, and that it should be categorized differently as a result.